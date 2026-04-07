Inside the digital regulatory ecosystem powering Singapore’s new builds

Promenade Peak’s proximity to Great World MRT station and its super-high-rise form are key selling points but they also introduced planning and construction complexity. The project required close coordination between DCA Architects, builder Woh Hup and engineering consultants TW-Asia Consultants and Belmacs, alongside specialist consultants and sub-contractors.

“At Promenade Peak, Corenet X was a game-changer for our external works such as tree conservation, drainage and road re-alignment,” shared Mr Ng Yew Hung, senior project director at Woh Hup. “With agencies like NParks, PUB and LTA reviewing the same design plan almost simultaneously, we could address their comments in parallel rather than sequentially.”

Mr Hong added: “The ability to visualise federated models and receive clearer, consolidated feedback helped to shorten approval cycles.”

Before Corenet X, submissions were often made to different agencies in a disparate manner and at different stages of a project. “This approach could result in delayed approvals, design inconsistencies, and in some cases, abortive works, when changes were required after construction had begun,” noted Mr Ng.