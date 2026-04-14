Living at the heart of Singapore’s AI district

One-North, Singapore’s artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation hub, is entering a new phase of growth. The area is home to some 50,000 knowledge workers across research institutes, multinational companies, technology startups and biomedical clusters. As the nation steps up its AI push, plans are underway to deepen industry concentration, attract more digital economy professionals and expand infrastructure.
Alongside this growing employment base, parcels of land have been set aside for residential use as part of efforts to create a more integrated live-work-play community. One such site is Media Circle, within the Mediapolis precinct at the southern end of One-North. It is a short drive from the central business district and Orchard Road.
Hudson Place Residences, a 327-unit development with curated commercial offerings, will rise here. Jointly developed by Qingjian Realty, Forsea Holdings, CYZ Land and Jianan Capital, it is positioned as a home base for those working in and around One-North.
ONE-NORTH’S NEXT CHAPTER, FUELLED BY AI
Budget 2026 reaffirmed Singapore’s AI ambitions with a set of measures, among them a new AI park at LaunchPad @ One-North. Called Kampong AI, it will bring together AI entrepreneurs, researchers and partners to share ideas and build solutions. The park will also be the first startup community in Singapore with work and living spaces under one roof.
Slated to be ready by 2028, Kampong AI reflects the continued policy support, infrastructure investment and talent growth that One-North is expected to receive over the next decade.
Nearby, Mediapolis is also changing as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s master plan for Greater One-North. Proposed initiatives over the next 10 to 15 years include the introduction of 5,000 private homes in Mediapolis, as well as improved connectivity through the future Tengah MRT Line and the West Coast extension of the Jurong Region Line. In the shorter term, the Queensway node will add to existing recreational spaces such as One-North Park.
Together, these developments point to “a location that holds immense potential for capital upside and rentability”, said Mr Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia. As One-North draws a larger AI workforce, more residential projects will likely follow, giving professionals the option of living closer to where they work.
WHERE HERITAGE AND INNOVATION CONVERGE
One-North sits within historic Queenstown, linking Singapore’s first satellite town with one of its most forward-looking districts. Described as the New Queenstown, it extends the estate’s established appeal and offers a more contemporary counterpart to its mature setting.
The surrounding areas reflect this blend of past and present. Minutes away is Wessex, a quiet enclave known for its black-and-white colonial houses and dense greenery. A little farther off, amenities such as Alexandra Hospital, Queensway Shopping Centre and ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre bring everyday convenience to One-North residents. The city-fringe location also puts them near lifestyle destinations like Holland Village and Dempsey.
Families are well served by a range of educational institutions catering to learners of all ages. From MapleBear and MindChamps preschools to the National University of Singapore, as well as local and international primary and secondary schools, choices are close at hand.
The neighbourhood will also gain another community landmark with the Queensway node, a covered outdoor space connecting Media Circle to the main part of Queenstown via an underpass. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the node will feature a heritage gallery and garden, with the Rail Corridor nature trail running through it.
Hudson Place Residences is the second residential project in Media Circle, after Bloomsbury Residences, which was launched in March 2025. That 358-unit development has achieved more than 80 per cent sales to date, signalling demand for homes.
Both projects are developed by Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings. Designed as high-rise developments with retail space on the first storey, they contribute to One-North’s shift towards a livelier, mixed-use hub – in line with the urban renewal shaping the New Queenstown.
MANHATTAN-INSPIRED DESIGN FOR MODERN CITY LIVING
Hudson Place Residences draws on the industrial-chic look of Manhattan lofts in its facade and shared spaces. The expansive arrival lounge is defined by its 16m-high ceilings, freeing up more space for landscaping and elevating the units above for better views. The function room, with exposed brick walls and large windows, opens onto a courtyard for gatherings.
Inside, the homes have efficient floor plans that maximise space and cater to modern routines. Most of the units are two- and three-bedroom layouts suited to professionals, couples and families. Some come with a study, while the four-bedroom suites include a flexible space that can be adapted for different uses.
All homes feature premium fittings, notably Fotile and Smeg kitchen appliances and Hansgrohe Axor bathroom products. A limited number of penthouses crown both towers, which rise 15 and 23 storeys, offering views of the Wessex greenery to the north and sea views to the south.
The development houses a total of 49 facilities, including two pools, two clubhouses, playgrounds and a nature boardwalk. On the second storey, Hudson Terrace offers outdoor chess, darts, tennis and table tennis. Residents also enjoy easy access to commercial options, with Hudson Shoppe on level 1 and Bloomsbury Shoppes just across the road.
Reflecting the area’s innovation-led character, Hudson Place Residences will incorporate smart living technologies. These include automated parcel delivery, tennis ball-retrieval and pool-cleaning robots, smart fitness mirrors in the gym, and soundproof office cabins for residents working from home.
A HOME IN A GROWING DISTRICT
Mr Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex, said: “We expect homes in One-North to appeal to diverse buyers, such as HDB upgraders, workers based in the area or those who wish to be near education and healthcare infrastructure. Property investors may also tap potential leasing demand from workers here.”
With more housing and amenities being introduced, One-North is taking shape as a district where work, daily life and leisure sit closer together, while deepening its role in sectors such as AI, technology and R&D.
For professionals in these fields, projects like Hudson Place Residences offer a chance to live in a modern city-fringe precinct within easy reach of major economic clusters.