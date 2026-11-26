Over the past 15 years, the Asia-Pacific healthcare landscape has undergone a profound transformation, with more modern healthcare systems, greater use of digital technology, advances in treatment and improved access to care.

At the same time, significant disease burdens and treatment gaps remain. What patients need – and what it takes to reach them – can differ considerably from one market to another.

“Identifying gaps in patient care is merely the starting line,” said Mr Glen Godresse, CEO of Menarini Asia-Pacific. “Given the wide disparities in healthcare systems and access across the region, the real strategic challenge is building an organisation capable of delivering tangible, scalable impact across 13 distinct markets.”

Menarini brings more than 140 years of experience as an Italian, family-owned pharmaceutical company to the region. In its 15 years in Asia Pacific, it has continuously adapted to local needs: strengthening in-country capabilities, giving markets greater ownership, and drawing on the experience and scale of the wider Menarini Group.

The company calls this approach “glocalisation”. It is based on the belief that those closest to a market are best placed to understand what patients need and should have the flexibility to respond with support from the wider organisation.

As Menarini Asia-Pacific marks its 15th anniversary, this approach continues to guide its work across four strategic pillars: people, portfolio, partnerships and progress.