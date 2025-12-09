Making a difference, one restaurant at a time

Business is brisk at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Indonesian city of Bogor. Customers queue for their meals, while behind the counter, trays of burgers and fries pass through quick, practised hands. Amid the flurry stands Ms Hana Merlian, who coordinates with her teammates through sign language and hand signals.

Ms Hana, who was born deaf, is among the 120 employees with hearing impairments working across 313 McDonald’s restaurants in Indonesia, supported by an inclusive hiring initiative known as the “Special Crew”. For Ms Hana, a mother of two, the initiative has been transformative. “Working at McDonald’s helps me contribute to my family’s future,” she said. “It gives me a sense of purpose knowing that what I do helps build a better life for my family.”

Her journey echoes the experiences of thousands of younger workers, seniors, people with disabilities and underrepresented groups across Asia who rely on McDonald’s for stable, formal employment. For these employees, working at McDonald’s unlocks more than just a steady income: It brings dignity and independence, enabling them to support their families while opening clear pathways to skills development, progression and a lasting career.