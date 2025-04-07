Marina South’s ‘10-minute neighbourhood’ will put homes, nature and daily amenities within easy reach

Sitting at the crossroads of some of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks – Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage and Marina Bay Sands – Marina South is unique not only for its prime location. Designed as a dynamic, mixed-use residential area, this emerging district offers a glimpse into the future of urban living.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Marina South Urban Design Guide envisions the area as a vibrant, sustainable and community-driven district. Designed to meet the work, live and play needs of its residents within a 10-minute walking radius, it aims to set a fresh standard in urban sustainability. “Marina South is set to become a self-contained neighbourhood that is highly accessible and convenient,” said CEO of property agency PropNex, Mr Ismail Gafoor. It will be a place built for people – a lively, inclusive community where everyone, from young professionals to families and seniors, connects through shared facilities and amenities.
“Based on URA’s urban design guide for Marina South, developers are encouraged to design multigenerational public spaces, with facilities catering to all ages,” Mr Ismail added. “Multigenerational living also comes with other benefits, such as stronger family bonds and more eldercare or childcare support within families.”
A NEW MODEL FOR URBAN LIVING
URA’s plan for Marina South puts residents first, focusing on community living over purely commercial activity. Its “10-minute neighbourhood” concept places key amenities within a short walk, while cycling infrastructure links pedestrian pathways to a wider sustainable transport network.
Pedestrian-friendly streets, an underground pedestrian link between Gardens by the Bay MRT and the future Marina South MRT stations, and a landscaped elevated bridge connecting Marina Coastal Park to Gardens by the Bay are in the works. “A new housing precinct designed from scratch, Marina South gives the authorities an opportunity to create a truly walkable town,” said Mr Gafoor.
This approach reflects a global shift towards liveable, sustainable cities. As climate awareness grows, home buyers are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly developments. “The 10-minute, car-lite concept – a variation of the 15-minute city model adopted by many cities worldwide – has gained renewed attention amid climate concerns,” said CEO of property agency ERA Singapore, Mr Marcus Chu.
SUSTAINABILITY AT ITS CORE
Self-sufficient and sustainable living is embedded in Marina South’s plan. Green spaces are key, from landscaped plazas and courtyards to gardens. URA also requires developers to provide landscape replacement areas equivalent to their site footprint, using native plant species that encourage biodiversity. These open spaces encourage wind flow, reducing the urban heat island effect and improving thermal comfort.
Water-sensitive urban design strengthens the district’s sustainability. Rain gardens and retention ponds help manage rainwater, while pneumatic waste conveyance systems enable efficient, sanitary and odour-free waste collection.
The use of carbon-efficient, smart building technologies further establishes Marina South as an eco-district. All developments here must achieve the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification. Plus, the adoption of centralised cooling and energy monitoring systems within developments will improve efficiency and reduce the district’s carbon footprint in the long term.
A PREMIER DISTRICT FOR ALL
Intergenerational living is central to the district’s identity, with amenities catering to every age. From childcare centres to healthcare services for seniors, playgrounds to fitness equipment, office buildings to malls, and green spaces for picnics to dining options for family meals – every aspect is designed to foster community interaction within Marina South.
One Marina Gardens is the first private residential development to be launched for sale in Marina South. “This is a rare district in Singapore that integrates all aspects of living,” said Mr Cui Zhengfeng, chairman of Kingsford Group, the developer behind the 937-unit project offering one- to four-bedroom apartments. The development will include retail and dining concepts and a childcare centre.
The design of the spaces prioritises multigenerational living, with facilities for all ages,” he said. “For example, playgrounds are placed near fitness corners for seniors, promoting intergenerational interaction and creating a cohesive community atmosphere.”
Residents will also enjoy multiple sky gardens and relaxation spaces integrated within two high-rise blocks spanning 30 to 44 storeys. “Imagine sharing a sundowner with family or neighbours while taking in panoramic views of the city skyline from the Sky Garden,” Mr Cui added. “It will be an experience comparable to Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck.”
AN ATTRACTIVE PROPOSITION
Pricing has been set competitively, averaging between S$2,850 and S$2,900 psf, said Mr Cui. “We have significantly reduced our profit margins, operating almost on a commission basis, without compromising the quality of materials, fittings or infrastructure,” he added. “The facilities are top-tier, while prices remain reasonable.”
Addressing a common misconception of living in the central business district, Mr Chu of ERA Singapore also shared that many think Marina South will primarily offer office spaces like Marina Bay and the CBD. “On the contrary, URA’s master plan emphasises developing Marina South into a liveable neighbourhood,” he said. “We can expect office buildings juxtaposed against homes, where community-centric amenities take precedence.”
The surrounding area is expected to attract a broader resident mix. Given Singapore’s ageing population and changing household structures, more multigenerational Singaporean households are likely to live in the core CBD, rather than predominantly young or small expatriate ones, said Mr Chu.
INVESTMENT APPEAL AND FUTURE PROSPECTS
Marina South’s transformation into a mixed-use district presents fresh opportunities for home buyers and investors alike. Mr Chu expects investors of One Marina Gardens to benefit from future rental demand. “With an attractive entry price starting from S$1.16m for a one-bedroom unit and S$1.8m for a two-bedroom unit, the development offers an accessible opportunity to own prime real estate,” he added.
The development also holds a first-mover advantage. “With other residential sites earmarked for tender in Marina South, developers will likely take their cue from its performance when considering bids for plots in the precinct,” said Mr Gafoor of PropNex.”
Combining proximity to the CBD with parks and waterfront gardens, Marina South presents a unique proposition. “As the district matures, we believe it could offer a standard of living that surpasses District 10 or District 1,” shared Kingsford Group’s Mr Cui.