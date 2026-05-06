Navigating climate risks in a carbon-constrained world

Singapore’s location near the equator means it receives strong sunlight year-round, but land constraints limit large-scale solar deployment. The response has been to use existing surfaces more effectively by installing solar systems across rooftops, reservoirs and industrial spaces to maximise available areas.

Solar remains Singapore’s most viable domestic renewable energy source and its capacity has grown steadily. As Singapore has reached its deployment target of 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) ahead of schedule, the target has since been raised to 3GWp by 2030 – enough to power around half a million households each year.

Projects such as SolarNova have brought panels to various HDB blocks across Singapore. In industrial estates, initiatives like SolarRoof and SolarLand extend energy generation across rooftops and vacant land.

Floating solar systems at reservoirs, such as the installation at Tengeh Reservoir, demonstrate how water bodies can be harnessed without competing for scarce land resources. At about 60GWp, the Tengeh system spans around 45 hectares – about one-third of the reservoir’s surface – and comprises more than 120,000 solar panels. The energy generated supports PUB’s water treatment operations and reduces carbon emissions by around 32 kilotonnes a year, equivalent to taking about 7,000 cars off the road.