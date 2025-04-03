A new development that offers luxe waterfront living, excellent connectivity and investment potential

Luxurious waterfront living in Singapore is often associated with high price tags, but One Marina Gardens aims to change that narrative. As the first residential development within the upcoming Marina South precinct, it will offer a unique blend of exclusivity and accessibility that challenges conventional perceptions of high-end waterfront properties.

The development’s two towers will rise against the backdrop of the iconic Marina Bay skyline, with views across the Singapore Strait. Located minutes from the central business district and adjacent to Gardens by the Bay, it offers a waterfront lifestyle at prices starting from a competitive S$1.16m. The towers will house 937 apartments, from one- to four-bedroom units.

Situated in the heart of Marina South – Singapore’s emerging waterfront neighbourhood – One Marina Gardens aligns with the Government’s long-term vision to create a well-planned, self-sufficient district. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2025 for Marina South and the Marina South Urban Design Guide outline a well-connected district shaped by public spaces, lifestyle hubs and seamless transportation links, positioning it as a desirable residential area for luxury living.