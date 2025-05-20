Panasonic unveils CARE+ Edition appliances set to redefine hygienic laundry care

What’s more, with rising concerns about hygiene – particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – getting laundry done just right is even more important to ensure clothes are not only clean, but free from bacteria and allergens.

What if your routine could be more effective as well as effortless, saving you time and reducing hassle? Although washing and drying technology has advanced in recent years, Panasonic’s new CARE+ Edition lineup – featuring the V Series Washer and Dryer, along with the Smart Closet – could be a true game changer.

At a launch event held on Feb 27, Panasonic unveiled these three innovative products through video presentations and live demonstrations, highlighting how they take the guesswork out of laundry and deliver fresh, clean clothes with ease. The V Series Washer and Dryer, with their sleek mirror finishes and glossy exteriors, immediately catch the eye. Inspired by automotive craftsmanship, the range’s modern design complements contemporary home interiors. Compact yet powerful, the award-winning 13kg washer and 10.5kg dryer are stackable to save space. Alongside the slim Smart Closet, these appliances will fit well into any home. But the real magic lies beneath their stylish exteriors.