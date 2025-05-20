Panasonic unveils CARE+ Edition appliances set to redefine hygienic laundry care

Imagine stepping out each morning in fresh, crisp, warm-pressed outfits that look and feel brand new. Sounds like a dream – or a lot of work.
An essential household task, managing the laundry is a delicate balancing act, requiring constant attention to avoid common challenges. Over-washing can damage fabrics, overdosing detergent can cause colours to fade and clothes may stain from colour runs if you are not careful. In fact, fabric care is an art, especially when considering how often clothes should be washed to keep them at their best.
What’s more, with rising concerns about hygiene – particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – getting laundry done just right is even more important to ensure clothes are not only clean, but free from bacteria and allergens.
What if your routine could be more effective as well as effortless, saving you time and reducing hassle? Although washing and drying technology has advanced in recent years, Panasonic’s new CARE+ Edition lineup – featuring the V Series Washer and Dryer, along with the Smart Closet – could be a true game changer.
At a launch event held on Feb 27, Panasonic unveiled these three innovative products through video presentations and live demonstrations, highlighting how they take the guesswork out of laundry and deliver fresh, clean clothes with ease. The V Series Washer and Dryer, with their sleek mirror finishes and glossy exteriors, immediately catch the eye. Inspired by automotive craftsmanship, the range’s modern design complements contemporary home interiors. Compact yet powerful, the award-winning 13kg washer and 10.5kg dryer are stackable to save space. Alongside the slim Smart Closet, these appliances will fit well into any home. But the real magic lies beneath their stylish exteriors.
A GAME-CHANGING EXPERIENCE
The pandemic has heightened the need for hygiene, but sending clothes for regular dry-cleaning can be both time-consuming and expensive. Panasonic’s patented cyclone purification system can filter six major impurities – iron fillings, limescale, dead skin, sediment from tap water, dust and lint – ensuring a continuous circulation of clean water throughout the wash cycle. With a four-tick water efficiency rating, water is not only conserved but clothes come out cleaner. Combined with its pioneering Blue Ag+ technology – which uses silver ions and UV light to eliminate 99.99 per cent of bacteria even in cold washes – the V Series Washer is a boon, especially for young families and pet owners who value hygiene as a top priority.
The V Series Washer can also sense the cleaning requirements for each load. Equipped with the AI ECONAVI and an AutoDose system that can store up to a month’s worth of detergent, it adjusts washes intuitively by dispensing just the right amount of detergent, down to 0.1ml accuracy. The result: No more yellowing clothes or fabric damage from overdosing.
HOW LONG DO GERMS LIVE ON CLOTHES?
Germs can survive on clothing for varying amounts of time depending on the type of bacteria or virus.
-
Bacteria, such as e.coli and salmonella: Can live on clothes for hours to days, depending on the fabric and environmental conditions.
-
Viruses, such as influenza and coronavirus: Can survive for up to 72 hours on some fabrics.
-
Fungi, such as athlete’s foot: Can survive for days to weeks on moist environments like socks.
INNOVATIVE DRYING FOR A NEW STANDARD OF CLEAN
While sunny weather is best for drying garments outside, not everyone has the luxury of access to it. Limited exposure to direct sunlight and unpredictable weather can result in improper drying, often leading to musty smells. It is no surprise then, that data from the Singapore Department of Statistics shows that dryer appliance ownership has been rising, from 19.2 per cent of households in 2018 to 27.8 per cent in 2023.
Panasonic’s latest heat pump tumble dryer replicates the sun-drying experience but with added convenience and efficiency. With its exclusive three-inverter motor system, it achieves the optimal forward and reverse rotation time ratio of 1:0.618, which significantly improves drying efficiency and prevents clothes from tangling. Its new design of three air filters further enhances this efficiency by ensuring uniform air circulation while removing lint and fine particles as small as 0.5 microns from clothes.
With a strong focus on hygiene – especially for young children and those with sensitive skin – its heat pump technology and nanoe X technology work together to eliminate 99 per cent of bacteria and remove allergens without the need for very high heat or chemicals, making it gentle on delicate fabrics. Fragrance capsules like Tea Aroma and Summer Blossom can also be added to keep clothes smelling fresh for longer.
A HUMAN-CENTRIC APPROACH FOR HOLISTIC CARE
Panasonic has always prioritised human-centric innovation, a vision rooted in the philosophy of its founder, Kōnosuke Matsushita, who believed in “prosperity in both matter and mind”. This commitment is reflected in the V Series CARE+ Edition. The Smart Closet completes this holistic vision of delivering the ultimate laundry and hygiene solution for users.
At the launch, Mr Phau Cheng Hwee, director of Panasonic Singapore, noted that consumers have come to expect appliances that not only deliver exceptional performance, but also health and sustainability. “The V Series CARE+ Edition is poised to meet these demands,” he said.
Using steam and heat pump technology, it refreshes clothes, removes wrinkles and deodorises garments. While other appliances with similar features sometimes generate vibration and noise, the Smart Closet operates at a whisper-quiet 39.5 decibels – about as quiet as a library, so that you’ll be able to sleep through the night even while it operates. Whether it is removing the lingering scent of a barbecue or giving your favourite outfit a refresh before heading out, this innovative closet keeps clothes looking and smelling their best. You can even add fragrance capsules like Fragrant White Tea or Fragrant Forest for a light, refreshing scent.
MORE TIME FOR WHAT TRULY MATTERS
The Panasonic CARE+ Edition of products addresses several of the laundry-related concerns we have today, with advanced technology that helps eliminate harmful microorganisms, ensuring superior cleanliness with every load. Whether it is tackling allergens, preserving fabrics or making life more convenient, these products are designed to seamlessly complement the modern Singaporean lifestyle. With effortless laundry now a reality, you can spend more time on the things that truly matter, knowing your clothes are fresh and clean.