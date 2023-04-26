Reflections of an NCID nurse

THE COVID-19 MARATHON

When the Delta wave hit Singapore in mid-2021, Dr Soon recalled that it was an especially trying time at NCID. The nurses were already exhausted, having been in the thick of action for over a year.

“The patients that came in were more sick and generally older,” she said. With hardly any downtime, the morale of nurses took a hit as they soldiered on with no seeming end. “Encouraging them and lifting their spirits became a priority,” said Dr Soon.

By the time the Omicron wave arrived in Singapore in early 2022, the NCID team had more experience dealing with COVID-19 and that helped them manage the surge more efficiently.