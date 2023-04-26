Reopening safely after the circuit breaker

On May 19, 2020, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced that Singapore would exit the circuit breaker on Jun 1, 2022. A controlled approach was important as community cases were likely to increase with the resumption of more activities and social interactions. Measures were lifted progressively so that Singapore could detect and contain new cases quickly and prevent large clusters from forming.

The Ministry of Health identified three areas of capabilities that were critical for Singapore’s reopening:

BOOSTING TESTING CAPACITY to diagnose cases early and screen at-risk individuals to protect the more vulnerable groups.

HASTENING CONTACT TRACING PROCESSES to quickly identify and isolate close contacts of infected persons, ring-fence cases and prevent large clusters from forming.

ESTABLISHING SUFFICIENT HEALTHCARE CAPACITY to manage potential surges in COVID-19 cases and ensuring that everyone receives the care they need.