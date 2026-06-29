A residence positioned for Lentor’s next phase of growth

Since 2022, Lentor Hills has seen a steady roll-out of new residential sites, gradually reshaping what was once greenfield land in northeast Singapore into an up-and-coming private housing enclave. That shift became more tangible with the completion of the estate’s first integrated development in August 2025, followed by the opening of its 90,000 sq ft retail mall five months later.

Against this backdrop, Lentor Gardens Residences by Kingsford Group makes its debut as the seventh residential project in the precinct. Together, these developments contribute to an exciting neighbourhood in transition: one that combines modern amenities, transport connectivity and green surroundings.