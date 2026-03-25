Samsung Galaxy S26 Series makes AI effortless – for work and play

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the best technology often fades into the background. That is the premise of the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: useful automation without extra effort. Across the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the focus is on cutting small steps from a busy day.

For working professionals, that starts with saving time. The phone can automatically transcribe meetings, translate them into your – or your colleagues’ – native languages, and generate a summary when you just need the key points.

The AI is designed to be powerful when needed, yet unobtrusive when it is not. “We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone and without the need for expertise,” said Mr TM Roh, CEO, president and head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics.