Samsung Galaxy S26 Series makes AI effortless – for work and play

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the best technology often fades into the background. That is the premise of the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: useful automation without extra effort. Across the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the focus is on cutting small steps from a busy day.
For working professionals, that starts with saving time. The phone can automatically transcribe meetings, translate them into your – or your colleagues’ – native languages, and generate a summary when you just need the key points.
The AI is designed to be powerful when needed, yet unobtrusive when it is not. “We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone and without the need for expertise,” said Mr TM Roh, CEO, president and head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics.
RUNNING IN SYNC
Cross-app functionality sits at the heart of agentic AI – assistants that can take an instruction and carry it across apps for you. On the Galaxy S26 Series, that convenience extends beyond Samsung’s first-party apps such as Notes or Calendar.
The line-up brings together four AI engines – Samsung’s Galaxy AI and Bixby, alongside Google Gemini and Perplexity – so you can choose what fits the task.
For instance, Galaxy AI can edit photos using natural-language prompts, such as changing a scene from night to day, removing an unwanted object or letting you try on outfits by merging photos. Bixby cuts out menu-hopping by letting you adjust phone settings with simple voice commands, from turning on Eye Comfort and tweaking ringtone volume to changing wallpapers and adjusting screen timeout.
Google Gemini and Perplexity, meanwhile, are geared towards multi-step requests that run across apps and feel closer to a conversation. Ask Gemini for sightseeing suggestions for your next holiday, then tell it to save the list straight into Notes. Or ask Perplexity to add a dinner appointment to Calendar, without opening multiple apps, tapping through menus or waiting around for screens to load. Small saves like that add up over a day, a week or even a month. And if you have a sudden craving – say, for chicken rice – you can ask for a recipe and save it to Notes.
THE HARDWARE THAT MATTERS
Behind the software is hardware built to keep up with demanding tasks – and to safeguard data. Key to the AI upgrades is a processor optimised for heavier on-device workloads. On Galaxy S26 Ultra, the customised Qualcom Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor delivers up to a 39 per cent improvement in AI performance compared with Galaxy S25 Ultra, according to Samsung. An enhanced vapour chamber improves cooling to maintain stable performance during sustained heavy use, such as gaming or video editing.
Galaxy S26 Ultra also introduces a hardware-level Privacy Display that works like a privacy film, limiting visibility from side angles when activated. You can apply it to the entire screen, selected areas or even specific apps – useful when entering PINs or passwords in public. You can toggle it on or off quickly by swiping down on the quick settings panel.
Beyond hardware and software innovations, the camera remains central to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its 200MP main camera lets in up to 47 per cent more light than Galaxy S25 Ultra through a wider aperture, while advanced image processing helps capture clearer images and videos even in challenging low-light conditions.
Security features extend across the lineup. AI-powered Call Screening helps vet unknown callers before you answer, while Privacy Alerts notify you in real time if apps access sensitive information such as call logs or precise location data. These safeguards are backed by hardware-level security courtesy of Samsung Knox Vault – a physically separate secure hardware area that stores encryption keys, and isolates PINs and biometric data.
Accessories are part of the wider ecosystem. Heading into an important call? The Galaxy Buds4 Series wireless earbuds pair instantly with the phone. Adaptive active noise cancellation and equaliser features work together to minimise background noise and deliver clearer audio. With voice controls, you can also summon an AI agent and perform tasks hands-free.
AI AT THE CORE
Samsung’s latest updates reflect how deeply AI is embedded in modern smartphones, as everyday actions move from taps and menus to conversational prompts that deliver the outcomes users want.
That shift is also showing up in the numbers. The brand is targeting more than 800 million Galaxy AI-enabled devices in use by year-end. “Across the region, we’ve seen widespread adoption of AI features, with 77 per cent of all Galaxy users utilising Galaxy AI,” said Mr Ronnie Ng, vice president and head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Singapore.
The message is clear: AI is no longer a buzzword. Instead, it aims to remove friction from routine workflows – from travel planning and scheduling to everyday admin – so you spend less time managing the device and more time getting things done.