Singapore’s roadmap to COVID-19 resilience

THE JOURNEY TO ENDEMICITY

Singapore started working on plans to transition to endemic COVID-19 as early as in May 2021. The Government outlined the following areas as part of the roadmap:

VACCINATION

Vaccination remains key in reducing severe infections and risk of transmission. Booster shots may be needed to sustain a high level of protection and to defend against new COVID-19 strains.

COVID-19 TESTING

The objective of testing would no longer be to ring-fence and quarantine people, but to identify variants of concern.

TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

Singapore has a range of effective treatments for COVID-19, demonstrated by the COVID-19 mortality rate, which is among the lowest in the world.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Good personal hygiene lowers the likelihood of infectious disease transmission.