Smarter, faster, stronger: how AI is transforming the workforce

“As we respond to new technology and emerging needs, experimentation and a certain degree of risk-taking will be part and parcel of the training business,” he said. “We should be bold and forward-thinking, challenging conventions and reimagining how learning and course delivery can be approached.”

Building on this theme, Dr Klara Jelinkova, vice-president and university chief information officer at Harvard University, examined how AI is reshaping higher education in her keynote address.

One of the most interesting developments, Dr Jelinkova noted, is how users are starting to treat AI less like a tool and more like a collaborator in the creative process. At Harvard, faculty are using AI to assist with creating class materials and even personalising them to individual student needs.

One notable initiative is the use of tutor bots, AI agents trained on course content to provide learners with real-time explanations, examples and clarifications. Faculty can customise these bots to align with their pedagogy, while students can access support at any time – and even in their preferred language – to gain deeper understanding of the subject matter.