The smarter way to choose a healthcare provider

Whether seeking a second opinion from an oncologist or selecting an orthopaedic specialist for knee surgery, deciding who to see is not always straightforward. It can depend on factors such as availability, cost, trust and comfort.
One option is to choose a specialist on an insurer’s Integrated Shield Plan (IP) main panel – a network of healthcare providers who work closely with the insurer to provide quality, cost-effective care. Through this partnership, policyholders can receive treatment at pre-negotiated rates at selected private hospitals and medical centres in Singapore.
Choosing an empanelled doctor can make costs more predictable, reduce out-of-pocket expenses and smooth the claims process.
SIMPLIFYING CARE AND REDUCING OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES
Under its PruShield plan, Prudential Singapore’s policyholders are eligible for both electronic letter of guarantee (eLOG)* and pre-authorisation services. The purpose of an eLOG is to waive or reduce the upfront cash deposit required before hospital admission, up to the guaranteed amount.
Through pre-authorisation, the insurer reviews upcoming hospital treatments to assess whether the procedure is covered, giving policyholders greater clarity on their policy coverage and expected out-of-pocket expense. It is a value-added service available to all PruShield customers and is generally accepted by panel specialists. In some cases where eligibility requirements are met, policyholders may not need to submit a pre-authorisation request and may also be entitled to cashless benefits.
If a non-panel specialist is chosen, policyholders can still submit a pre-authorisation request to obtain certainty on what is covered. But they may not be able to enjoy cashless hospital transactions, resulting in higher out-of-pocket expenses.
Purchasing an IP rider may help offset the out-of-pocket costs for non-panel claims, but only to an extent. IP riders are designed to cover up to half of the co-insurance. However, the policy’s stop-loss feature – which puts an annual dollar limit on the amount policyholders must pay in co-insurance – does not apply to non-panel providers, so there is no cap on co-payment.
Sometimes, hospital admission may be necessary due to an emergency. If treatment is sought at an authorised accident and emergency department, the attending doctor – regardless of panel status – delivers immediate medical care and the stop-loss feature on an IP rider usually applies.
WHY CHOOSING A PANEL PROVIDER PAYS OFF
Since panel providers are aligned with insurer guidelines on medical fees, patients enjoy greater certainty and less hassle during the claims process.
In comparison, choosing a doctor outside the insurer’s panel network may result in higher out-of-pocket costs, depending on the policy terms. The stop-loss feature under IP riders is also not applicable, except in certain situations such as emergencies. This means patients may have to pay half of the co-insurance themselves, no matter how high it is.
PANEL VS NON-PANEL PROVIDER: A CASE STUDY
Janet† was admitted to a private hospital after contracting a viral infection. Her total bill came to S$150,000. She has purchased a PruShield Premier IP and a PruExtra Premier Care rider.
While calculating her out-of-pocket costs, Janet first includes the minimum IP deductible. As she was treated by a panel provider, the stop-loss feature places an annual cap of S$6,000 on her co-insurance share, reducing what she has to pay.
If she had opted for a non-panel provider, the stop-loss feature would not be applicable, so her share of the bill would be higher.
Even when most of the hospital bill is covered, the choice of healthcare provider could affect future premiums. For example, Prudential customers with a PruExtra Premier Care rider are eligible for claims-based premium pricing. Through this mechanism, the claims-based premium pricing level each year is determined by previous claims made during the claims review period:
- Policyholders on the Standard Level Premium who did not make any claims on their rider during the policy year can enjoy a 20 per cent renewal discount on their annual premium.
- Claims made with specialists empanelled at the respective private healthcare institution will not affect the claims-based premium pricing level.
- If non-panel claims are above S$500, the claims-based premium pricing level will increase at the next policy renewal.
MORE SPECIALIST OPTIONS THAN EXPECTED
Choosing a panel provider does not necessarily limit one’s options. Most insurers in Singapore have more than 650 private specialists on their panels, giving patients access to a wide range of medical professionals who meet different care needs and preferences.
Prudential has over 2,000 specialists representing more than 32 medical specialties in its PruPanel Connect (PPC) programme. Available to those with a PruExtra Premier Care or PruExtra Preferred Care rider, benefits include expedited appointment booking, PPC concierge service at partner private hospitals and higher eLOG* limits, with the guaranteed amount depending on the PPC partner chosen.
The eLOG* limit can go up to S$30,000 for PPC partner private hospitals, and up to S$15,000 for PPC partner private day surgery centres and outpatient oncology centres.
Other benefits include health screening packages, vaccinations, on-site general practitioner (GP) services and 24/7 GP teleconsultation at discounted partner rates.
Patients with IP riders can also look beyond their insurer’s main panel to the Extended Panel, a national initiative where IP insurers mutually recognise one another’s panel doctors. With pre-authorisation approval, patients can seek treatment from an Extended Panel provider and still enjoy selected panel benefits, provided all pre-authorisation terms and conditions – including adherence to the approved pre-authorised amount – are met.
Still, patients who want the broadest coverage should generally start with their insurer’s preferred panel. Panel providers keep treatment prices within an agreed range, helping to reduce uncertainty over out-of-pocket costs – and giving patients peace of mind when they need it most.
*eLOGs are only applicable to eligible customers.
Terms and conditions apply. Information is accurate as of Jul 17, 2026. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.