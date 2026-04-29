Tackling the breast cancer gap in Southeast Asia

Breast cancer remains one of the most pressing health challenges in Southeast Asia, with an estimated 130 women dying from the disease each day across the region. Southeast Asia accounts for 39 per cent of all breast cancer cases globally and its mortality rates are significantly higher than in East Asia and Africa.

This trend is expected to worsen. According to a report by The Economist Impact, breast cancer incidence in Asia is projected to rise by 20.9 per cent between 2020 and 2030 – with deaths expected to increase by 27.8 per cent over the same period. These figures outweigh projected global increases, a disparity often linked to later diagnosis and uneven access to quality care.

For many families, the impact extends beyond health. Women often play central roles as caregivers and income earners, and the impact of breast cancer can disrupt households and livelihoods.

“Breast cancer has a huge health and socioeconomic burden in Southeast Asia, and it is crucial that it is prioritised regionally,” said Ms Deepti Saraf, general manager of Roche (Malaysia). “Addressing this gap in early detection and treatment is critical not only for health outcomes for the women but also for the social and economic well-being of families, communities and nation building.”