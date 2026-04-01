Tempur Zero G Box: Where adjustable comfort and storage come together

If you are waking up feeling tired every day, you are not alone. A 2024 survey by market research firm YouGov found that more than half of Singaporeans sleep fewer than seven hours a night, with 87 per cent saying they wish they could sleep more than they typically do.

It is not for lack of trying. Even when late-night scrolling and binge-watching are kept in check and the recommended seven hours of sleep are clocked, conditions such as obstructive sleep apnoea can still undermine sleep’s restorative benefits. Its most recognisable symptom – snoring – rarely affects just one person, often disturbing bed partners and compounding the problem.

With obstructive sleep apnoea affecting an estimated 30 per cent of people in Singapore, Tempur turned to sleep science to develop an adjustable bed frame that addresses the issue at its source.