At Thomson Reserve, nature is closer to home

Mention Upper Thomson and many Singaporeans might think of late-night prata, fishball and minced pork noodles and the stretch of eateries that has long made the neighbourhood a popular supper haunt.
But venture beyond its familiar food spots and another side of Thomson comes into view. The area sits close to several major green spaces, including MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Upper and Lower Peirce Reservoir Parks and Windsor Nature Park.
It is against this backdrop that Thomson Reserve, jointly developed by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group and Singapore Land Group, takes shape. The 1,268-unit development, comprising two- to five-bedroom homes, draws on its surroundings to offer a lifestyle centred on nature, recreation and well-being, alongside the everyday conveniences of an established neighbourhood.
NATURE AT YOUR DOORSTEP
For residents of Thomson Reserve, spending time in nature need not involve a long journey across the island. Nearby parks, reservoirs and trails put a range of activities within easy reach, whether it is starting the day with a run, heading out for a leisurely walk or spending a weekend exploring the area.
With the 3,000ha Central Catchment Nature Reserve forming a significant part of the wider landscape, nature can become part of the everyday rather than an occasional escape.
Thomson Reserve may be surrounded by greenery, but it remains well connected to the rest of the city. From the development’s main entrance, Upper Thomson MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) is a two-minute walk away via a sheltered walkway, connecting residents to destinations across Singapore.
The TEL extends north to Woodlands North, where it will connect with the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, and is eventually set to extend eastwards to serve the future Changi Airport Terminal 5.
Those travelling by car are well served by Upper Thomson Road, while the upcoming North-South Corridor is expected to further improve connectivity. Neighbourhoods such as Ang Mo Kio and Novena are also close by, while Orchard Road offers more options for shopping, dining and entertainment.
Closer to home are the amenities of the established Thomson-Bishan estate. Along Upper Thomson, long-standing eateries sit alongside newer cafes and speciality coffee spots. Nearby supermarkets at Thomson Plaza offer easy access to groceries and other everyday essentials.
Families with school-going children have several educational options in the vicinity. Thomson Reserve is within 1km of Ai Tong School and within 2km of Catholic High School, Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary), CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School and Eunoia Junior College. Raffles Institution is also nearby.
A DEVELOPMENT SHAPED BY ITS SURROUNDINGS
Thomson Reserve’s design takes its cues from the greenery around it. The contours and terrain beyond the site are echoed within the development, creating a sense of continuity with the Central Catchment area.
Within the grounds, gardens and water features weave around the residential towers, softening the built environment and creating spaces for recreation and respite.
THREE CLUBS, THREE WAYS TO UNWIND
Thomson Reserve offers more than 80 recreational, wellness and lifestyle facilities across three zones, each centred on a different facet of daily life. Together, they give residents options for play, socialising, exercise and relaxation.
The Island Club is geared towards family recreation and leisure, with facilities including the 50m Infinity Lap Pool, Forest Grill Pavilions and an Entertainment Room for karaoke sessions. Designed with every member of the household in mind, the Paw Garden provides a dedicated space for residents’ pets.
Over at the Grand Clubhouse, residents can host larger gatherings in the Grand Function Room, which features an 8.4m-high ceiling, or tee off at the golf simulator. The zone also features another 50m Lap pool, a Leisure Lap Pool and the Main Gym, which spans about 212 sq m. Younger residents have their own spaces too, including Little Canopy Room, a kids’ function room for parties and events, and Little Explorer Nook, a dedicated play room.
For a change of pace, the Wellness Club is focused on movement and relaxation, with facilities that include a Tennis Court, two multi-purpose courts, Pilates and Wellness studios, Private Gym and Steam Room.
HOMES FOR DIFFERENT STAGES OF LIFE
Thomson Reserve offers homes ranging from 592 sq ft to 1,808 sq ft, catering to households of different sizes and needs. Singles and couples can opt for more compact layouts, while larger homes provide more space for growing or multigenerational families.
The residences are offered across the Classic and Luxury Collections. Two- to four-bedroom homes in the Classic Collection come with Smeg kitchen and laundry appliances. In the Luxury Collection, two- and three-bedroom homes feature Miele cooking appliances and a washer-dryer, along with a Smeg fridge, while four- and five- bedroom homes come with Miele cooking appliances, a washer and dryer, a Liebherr fridge and a wine chiller.
Step beyond the development, and Upper Thomson itself comes back into focus.
Its familiar dining scene is complemented by nearby green spaces, established amenities and transport links. A morning outdoors can give way to an afternoon in the city, with supper closer to home rounding out the day.