At Thomson Reserve, nature is closer to home

Mention Upper Thomson and many Singaporeans might think of late-night prata, fishball and minced pork noodles and the stretch of eateries that has long made the neighbourhood a popular supper haunt.

But venture beyond its familiar food spots and another side of Thomson comes into view. The area sits close to several major green spaces, including MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Upper and Lower Peirce Reservoir Parks and Windsor Nature Park.

It is against this backdrop that Thomson Reserve, jointly developed by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group and Singapore Land Group, takes shape. The 1,268-unit development, comprising two- to five-bedroom homes, draws on its surroundings to offer a lifestyle centred on nature, recreation and well-being, alongside the everyday conveniences of an established neighbourhood.