Trying to quit vaping? Here’s how to get help without penalty

Five years ago, Mr Jereld Pan, now 30, switched from smoking to vaping after hearing it was a “cleaner” alternative to cigarettes. But he remained hooked on nicotine, while the coughing fits he had experienced as a smoker continued, sometimes leaving him feeling like vomiting.

Concerned, he began reading about the health risks of vaping, including the possibility of lasting lung damage. What he learnt convinced him to quit. After more than two years of vaping and repeated attempts to stop for over six months, he finally succeeded.

Mr Pan, a game development tester, likened quitting to “finally beating that impossible boss” in a video game.