Turning children’s silent struggles into supported journeys

When life gets interrupted, who bears the burden?
It’s not something anyone wants to think about, but when a parent of young children falls critically ill, everything changes. For the parent receiving the diagnosis, the road ahead is incredibly difficult on many fronts, as physical, emotional and financial strains set in. It is the same for the children of the affected parent. In such circumstances, life — as they knew it — often takes a challenging turn.
Childhoods are forcefully put on pause, as the children struggle to come to terms with the impact of a parent being critically ill. Besides a whirlwind of emotions, some children also end up carrying the weight of adult responsibilities and sacrifice the things they once enjoyed doing. From getting part-time jobs and helping with household expenses, to doing chores and serving as their parents’ confidants, the children of critically ill adults are pushed to grow up fast.
According to local statistics, at least one in four Singaporeans may develop cancer in their lifetime1, as cancer accounts for 26.4 per cent of all deaths, followed by heart disease and stroke2.
While cancer is on the rise among Singaporeans3, there is little documented data on how child caregivers are supported. Recognising that this is an overlooked social concern, Income Insurance sought to better understand how critical illness in parents affects children.
According to research commissioned by Income Insurance (Child Secure Project Research Study), which surveyed young caregivers aged 10 to 20, a parent’s diagnosis impacts children’s emotional well-being as well as their everyday lives on a scale often underestimated by their families.
The Child Secure Project Research Study revealed that parents are unaware of their children’s silent struggles. The study found that while 72 per cent of parents believed that their children coped well with their parents’ illnesses, only 64 per cent of children agreed. Even more troubling, over a third said they had struggled significantly.
To address this support gap, Income’s Child Secure Project is providing 10 counselling support sessions to help children aged seven to 18 of Complete Life Secure policyholders battling critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack and stroke*.
By partnering with dedicated professional counselling service providers in Singapore, the Child Secure Project seeks to address the impact of parents’ illness on children, said Mr Dhiren Amin, Income Insurance’s chief customer officer.
SECURING CHILDREN’S RESILIENCE
- Income’s Child Secure Project provides 10 counselling sessions to children aged seven to 18 whose parents are Complete Life Secure policyholders battling critical illnesses*.
- Sessions are facilitated through a curated network of approved service providers, ensuring professional, age-appropriate care that fosters resilience and emotional well-being.
- Service providers include:
• Care Corner Counselling Centre
• Eagles Mediation and Counselling Centre
• Kaleidoscope Therapy Centre
• Psych Connect
• Reach Community Services
• Singapore Counselling Centre
- To apply for the Child Secure Project, fill in the form here.
CARRYING A BURDEN BEYOND ONE’S YEARS
According to the Child Secure Project Research Study, 5 per cent or less of parents believe their child bore the heaviest emotional, social or financial burden during the illness.
However, most children reported that they were heavily impacted emotionally (93 per cent), socially (79 per cent) and financially (61 per cent). Nearly eight in 10 youths experienced strong emotions such as fear, worry, sadness, stress and helplessness.
The study found that these repercussions ranged from being unable to turn to their ill parents for needed support to suffering academically or even taking a break from school. Around 82 per cent of children had to take on adult responsibilities prematurely and become caregivers to parents and younger siblings, while 73 per cent had to give up activities they cared about.
At the same time, children also had to deal with external stressors. Seven in 10 cited school pressure as the top stressor, and more than half cited having to balance school and home, and the pressure to still do well.
Others mourned the loss of normalcy in their lives, such as no longer being able to travel with family, losing time for hobbies due to caring for their parents and feeling guilty about going out with friends.
A SILENT CRY FOR SUPPORT
From buying household necessities to providing emotional support for family members and chipping in on family finances, the children who were surveyed had bravely stepped up to help care for their loved ones — at painful cost to their own well-being.
Despite struggling with complex emotions themselves, 66 per cent admitted to coping by keeping their emotions to themselves — such as crying only in the solitude of their rooms — as they felt the need to stay strong and provide emotional support for the family.
Some 62 per cent of children surveyed in the Child Secure Project Research Study wanted more emotional support, stating that it might help to alleviate the issue of feeling neglected and having no one suitable to speak to.
The Child Secure Project’s counselling sessions — which take place either online or face-to-face — are intended to give the children the emotional tools to cope better with these changes and emotions triggered by a parent’s illness.
Whether they are grappling with financial anxiety, experiencing grief over the loss of normalcy or struggling to adapt to a new way of living, trained counsellors can help children and their families navigate the challenging road ahead with more confidence.
Having critical illness coverage also goes a long way in providing assurance by alleviating the family’s financial stress. Among the parents surveyed, 76 per cent had critical illness coverage and 68 per cent of this cohort reported that the critical illness payout was able to cover a significant portion of the financial burden.
PROTECT YOURSELF TO PROTECT THEIR CHILDHOOD
Life is unpredictable, and illness can strike at any time. Without adequate insurance coverage, a critical illness diagnosis can have a significant financial impact on a family, particularly affecting the child. Financial unpreparedness may force the child into adult responsibilities prematurely. With Complete Life Secure and Early Critical Secure rider, you can get extra protection for advanced stage critical illness^.
In the face of a parent’s critical illness, the emotional toll on children can be profound, often leading to anxiety, behavioral changes and long-term psychological challenges. With comprehensive critical illness coverage, parents can feel assured that their household finances are better protected during the hardest of times, while children benefit from dedicated mental-wellness support to protect their childhood years.
WHEN YOU SUFFER, YOUR CHILDREN SUFFER TOO
Explore Income’s Complete Life Secure plan and Child Secure Project to learn how you can protect yourself to protect their childhood.
