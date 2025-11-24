Turning Trade Paperwork into Digital Potential

When a vessel carrying canned food left China for Singapore recently, its trade documents were not dispatched by courier — the common practice for cross-border shipments. Instead, they were transmitted digitally and securely, arriving in Singapore within minutes.

The delivery was part of a pilot project between Beijing and Singapore using TradeTrust, a framework developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to make the exchange of trade documents faster, safer and fully digital. The initiative demonstrated how electronic trade title documents can move seamlessly across platforms, bringing greater speed and certainty to cross-border transactions.

In China, agri-trading giant COFCO issued and transferred an electronic bill of lading (eBL) entirely online. Under the traditional paper-based process, the period from shipment to payment settlement would typically have taken around 20 days. Through digital transmission, however, this was reduced to just five days, minimising delays in document processing and significantly improving capital turnover efficiency. Meanwhile, in Singapore, DBS Bank verified the document’s authenticity almost instantly and proceeded with financing within minutes, rather than waiting days for the physical originals to arrive.