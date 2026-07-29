What AI can't replace: The judgment to lead

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes how knowledge work is done, the value of human judgment is becoming increasingly important.

Professor Goh Kim Huat, associate dean (Graduate Studies) at Nanyang Business School (NBS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), has seen this shift in his classroom. In his Data Analytics for Decision Making course, the focus has moved beyond using tools to understand what is worth analysing and how business needs can be translated into viable projects.

“AI can generate recommendations in seconds,” he said. “The harder question is deciding which recommendations to trust, which risks are acceptable and what direction an organisation should take. Those remain fundamentally human decisions.”