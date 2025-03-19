What the future of high-rise living could look like

With its futuristic-looking architecture and dynamic mix of industries, one-north has become a magnet for start-ups, multinational corporations, research institutions and educational facilities. Beyond serving as a business and innovation hub, the area offers plenty of lifestyle perks, from vibrant retail spots to cozy cafes. Now, with the introduction of Bloomsbury Residences in the area’s Mediapolis precinct, one-north is set to offer a new possibility for urban living, bringing sophisticated, modern homes to this rapidly growing and vibrant district.
Anticipated to launch soon, Bloomsbury Residences is a joint venture project developed by Qingjian Realty, Forsea Holdings, ZACD Group and Jianan Capital. With a focus on modern design and smart living solutions, the development promises to meet the growing demand for housing in one-north. For investors, the development presents an opportunity to capitalise on the area’s future growth.
UNLOCKING LONG-TERM VALUE IN ONE-NORTH
As one-north continues to grow as a tech and innovation hub, investing in Bloomsbury Residences offers a prime opportunity for long-term value appreciation. With more than 500 multinational companies and 800 start-ups in the area, demand for housing is expected to rise. For investors, this is a chance to get in early and benefit from one-north’s future transformation.
A SEAMLESS FUSION OF HERITAGE AND MODERN LIVING
Surrounded by greenery, Bloomsbury Residences will offer spectacular views of the historic Wessex Estate, home to charming black-and-white houses dating back to the 1940s. “Drawing from this context, we sought to integrate the lush landscape into the development of the ground floor deck,” shared Mr Markus Cheng Thuan Hann, principal architect of the development. “The three blocks are elevated above the deck, creating a sense of spaciousness and a lofty feeling upon arrival. This also allows for more greenery and communal spaces beneath the blocks.”
This design inspiration goes beyond surface level and influences the interior design of Bloomsbury Residences as well. “A harmonious neutral colour palette flows throughout the rooms, featuring timber and taupe finishes in the cabinetry and flooring, complemented by warm beige tiles that infuse the space with both warmth and character,” said Mr Cheng. “Colonial-inspired details, such as black trim and inserts, are seamlessly integrated, adding a touch of sophistication to the space.” Luxurious finishes and appliances, including Miele and Smeg kitchen appliances and Hansgrohe Axor bathroom fittings, ensure every detail is top-notch.
TAILORED FACILITIES TO SUIT EVERY LIFESTYLE
With an impressive 8m-high elevated lobby creating a grand arrival experience, Bloomsbury Residences will offer an array of lifestyle facilities. It will be the first development in one-north to feature a tennis court, which, through clever design, will be disguised so that it blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment. Residents will have their choice of three swimming pools – a 50m lap pool with an aqua gym, a family pool and a social pool. Additionally, there will be lounges, gathering spaces and many other facilities located under the three blocks, providing ample areas for relaxation and socialising. The development will also include a children’s playground, two BBQ pavilions, function rooms and two sky terraces, offering a variety of entertainment spaces for all ages. Reflecting the architectural style of the exterior, the clubhouse is also designed with colonial architecture-inspired details, enhancing the elegant and timeless feel of the development.
EMBRACING THE FUTURE OF HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH ROBOTICS
Bloomsbury Residences will be the first to incorporate a range of cutting-edge robotics, setting a new standard in private residential living. In the common areas, automated parcel delivery and floor-cleaning robots will keep things running smoothly. Meanwhile, in the facilities, residents will enjoy specialised robots designed for specific activities, such as a pool-cleaning robot to keep the swimming pools pristine and an automated ball-retrieval robot in the tennis court for convenience during play. Fitness enthusiasts can also take advantage of an outdoor gym featuring a large app-controlled mirror panel for selecting and following guided workouts. Additionally, meeting pods will offer private spaces for work or calls, while the clubhouse will be equipped with state-of-the-art video conferencing equipment, catering to the needs of professionals who work remotely.
Each home will be equipped with a Smart Home Gateway, making it easier than ever to control temperature and security settings – all from your smartphone. Digital locks, smart air conditioning and access to a community app for booking facilities add to the convenience.
STRATEGIC LOCATION AND CONNECTIVITY
Given its location, Bloomsbury Residences offers unbeatable convenience. It’s just a short drive from Holland Village, Dempsey Hill and the bustling shopping belt of Orchard Road. Additionally, Galaxis Mall, with its supermarket, food court, pre-schools and enrichment centre and a variety of restaurants, is just a short walk away, offering residents easy access to everyday amenities and leisure options.
For residents who prefer shopping closer to home, Bloomsbury Residences will feature a 400 sq m ground-level retail hub. This space, known as Bloomsbury Shoppes, is set to offer a range of retail options to meet daily needs.
Families will greatly appreciate the development’s proximity to a range of renowned educational institutions, catering to all stages of learning. Nearby pre-schools, including MapleBear, MindChamps PreSchool and Mulberry Learning, provide excellent early childhood education. For primary and secondary education, institutions such as Tanglin Trust School, Anglo-Chinese School and Fairfield Methodist School are within easy reach. Additionally, for those pursuing higher education, the National University of Singapore is just a short distance away, making this an ideal location for families seeking both quality education and a well-connected community.
With nearby one-north and Kent Ridge MRT stations and easy access to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), commuting will be a breeze.
WHERE THE FUTURE OF LIVING BEGINS
With its smart design, future-ready features and prime location in one-north, Bloomsbury Residences is more than just a place to live – it’s a forward-thinking home that fits the needs of the modern urbanite. Whether you’re a resident or an investor, it’s an opportunity to be part of something truly exceptional.