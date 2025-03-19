What the future of high-rise living could look like

With its futuristic-looking architecture and dynamic mix of industries, one-north has become a magnet for start-ups, multinational corporations, research institutions and educational facilities. Beyond serving as a business and innovation hub, the area offers plenty of lifestyle perks, from vibrant retail spots to cozy cafes. Now, with the introduction of Bloomsbury Residences in the area’s Mediapolis precinct, one-north is set to offer a new possibility for urban living, bringing sophisticated, modern homes to this rapidly growing and vibrant district.

Anticipated to launch soon, Bloomsbury Residences is a joint venture project developed by Qingjian Realty, Forsea Holdings, ZACD Group and Jianan Capital. With a focus on modern design and smart living solutions, the development promises to meet the growing demand for housing in one-north. For investors, the development presents an opportunity to capitalise on the area’s future growth.