Asia Pacific has seen strong economic growth over the past few decades, but one factor could slow this momentum if left unaddressed: the health of its people.

The region is being transformed by two trends: rapidly ageing populations and a growing chronic disease burden. Several Asia-Pacific economies are becoming “super-ageing” societies, where more than 20 per cent of the population is aged 65 or older.

At the same time, major non-communicable diseases account for nearly nine in 10 deaths in the Western Pacific and more than half of all deaths in Southeast Asia. Around one in three adults in Asia are living with two or more long-term health conditions.