Asia Pacific has seen strong economic growth over the past few decades, but one factor could slow this momentum if left unaddressed: the health of its people.
The region is being transformed by two trends: rapidly ageing populations and a growing chronic disease burden. Several Asia-Pacific economies are becoming “super-ageing” societies, where more than 20 per cent of the population is aged 65 or older.
At the same time, major non-communicable diseases account for nearly nine in 10 deaths in the Western Pacific and more than half of all deaths in Southeast Asia. Around one in three adults in Asia are living with two or more long-term health conditions.
The effects are not confined to healthcare systems. Ill health can prevent people from working, living independently or caring for loved ones, with wider consequences for families, communities and economies. A report from Marsh & McLennan estimated that ill health could cost countries in the region the equivalent of 9 to 12 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).
According to a report by research institute Wifor, commissioned by Roche, three conditions – HER2-positive breast cancer, diabetic macular oedema and neovascular age-related macular degeneration – are estimated to result in approximately 7 million healthy life years lost and US$180 billion (S$230 billion) in cumulative productivity losses across 11 Asia-Pacific economies between 2017 and 2027.
Recognition of this burden is also shaping regional priorities. In September 2026, ASEAN member states elevated breast cancer prevention and control as a collective regional priority under the ASEAN Strategic Health Agenda 2026-2030, citing rising incidence, late-stage diagnosis and unequal access to care across Southeast Asia as challenges to be addressed.
For Dr Ahmed Elhusseiny, area head, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Asia Pacific, the findings and developments point to a broader question: How should societies measure health and invest in healthcare in ways that reflect its wider impact?
MEASURING WHAT BETTER HEALTH MAKES POSSIBLE
Better health can also bring economic benefits. According to McKinsey Global Institute, improving health could add US$12 trillion to the global economy by 2040.
Separately, the World Health Organization estimates that increasing existing investment in the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases by about US$3 per person annually could generate US$1 trillion in economic benefits by 2030.
Wifor’s research examines some of these benefits in Asia Pacific. For the retinal disease and HER2-positive breast cancer treatments studied, Wifor estimates a combined total of approximately US$1.82 billion in social impact and 22,741 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) gained between 2017 and 2027.
Wifor uses “social impact” to describe the estimated economic value of some of the benefits associated with better health, including people’s ability to continue with paid and unpaid work.
Unpaid work is often overlooked by conventional economic measures. Caregiving, childcare, household responsibilities and community support may not appear in GDP, but they are essential to how families and societies function. This is particularly relevant in many Asian societies, where strong inter-generational ties mean family members often rely on one another for support. When an older family member experiences vision loss, for example, others in the household may have to take on additional caregiving and everyday responsibilities.
Dr Elhusseiny said: “We need to bring unpaid work into investment and policy decisions, so we don’t miss the full picture of how healthy populations contribute to the fabric of economic and social development.”
THE VALUE OF EARLIER CARE
Getting the right treatment to patients earlier can improve outcomes and reduce the impact of disease. In many Asian settings, breast cancer is diagnosed at a younger age than in other regions, when women may be building careers, raising families or pursuing other goals.
For HER2-positive breast cancer, treating the disease at an early stage can also be less costly than treating it after it has spread. A Danish study found substantially higher healthcare and productivity costs among patients with metastatic or recurrent HER2-positive breast cancer than among those with early-stage disease.
In addition, women spend about 25 per cent more time in poor health than men, according to a McKinsey Health Institute analysis. The analysis estimated that closing this health gap could add at least US$1 trillion to the global economy each year by 2040.
For people with retinal disease, timely treatment can help preserve sight, allowing them to remain active and independent for longer.
Yet concern about vision does not always translate into regular eye checks. In a Roche-led survey of more than 4,300 adults aged 40 and above across eight Asia-Pacific markets, nine in 10 were worried about losing their sight, but fewer than three in 10 had undergone an eye examination in the past year.
A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY
While new treatments remain key to improving health outcomes, their benefits depend on patients being able to access them in time.
Healthcare systems across the region have made significant progress in primary care, disease awareness and screening, but barriers remain. In emerging economies, these can include limited diagnostic capacity, distance to care and access outside major cities. In more developed markets, patients can still encounter long waiting times, fragmented care pathways and capacity constraints.
Improving care also means diagnosing patients earlier, referring them to appropriate specialists and bringing services closer to where they live. Digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled diagnostics and telemedicine could help expand access and ease capacity pressures.
Dr Elhusseiny said addressing these challenges requires governments, healthcare providers, patient groups and industry players to better align innovation, investment, policy and infrastructure so effective care can reach patients in time.
5 WAYS HEALTHCARE CAN SHIFT FROM COST TO VALUE
1. Plan for the full care journey
Link awareness and screening with diagnosis, treatment and long-term care, supported by clear goals and ways to measure progress.
2. Improve how care is delivered
Connect primary care, diagnostics, specialists and treatment, and bring appropriate services closer to patients.
3. Strengthen healthcare capacity
Build the healthcare workforce and specialist capabilities, supported by tools such as AI-enabled diagnostics and telemedicine.
4. Prioritise evidence-based, high-value treatments
Invest in clinically effective interventions that offer wider benefits, such as reducing treatment visits and helping people continue with paid and unpaid work.
5. Turn commitment to action
Governments, healthcare providers, patient groups, medical communities and industry can work together to help effective care reach more people.
Dr Elhusseiny said the shift ultimately comes down to looking beyond the immediate cost of healthcare to what healthier lives make possible.
He added: “The conversation in Asia Pacific needs to move from what health costs to what it is worth. For a region that will shape the future of global growth, health is one of the most important investments we can make.”