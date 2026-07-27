Why more Singaporeans are choosing Integrated Shield Plans

An illness or injury can take a toll on more than a person’s health. It can also place pressure on household finances, especially when treatment involves hospitalisation, surgery or long-term follow-up care.
For Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs), MediShield Life provides a basic layer of health insurance. The national health insurance scheme helps pay for large hospital bills and selected costly outpatient treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy.
But as healthcare needs and treatment preferences vary, one question is worth asking: Is MediShield Life enough?
Many Singapore residents choose to purchase an additional layer of health insurance. More than seven in 10 are protected by Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) and/or IP riders, which provide coverage on top of MediShield Life. These plans can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses, improve access to private hospitals and widen treatment options.
PROTECTION WITH MEDISHIELD LIFE
MediShield Life covers all Singapore citizens and PRs, regardless of age or pre-existing conditions. It is designed mainly for subsidised treatments in Class B2 and C wards in public hospitals.
If a patient chooses a higher-class A or B1 ward in a public hospital or seeks treatment at a private hospital, MediShield Life can still provide coverage. However, it will cover a smaller proportion of the bill, resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs that may need to be paid using MediSave and/or cash.
Claim limits also apply under MediShield Life to inpatient stays, day surgery and outpatient treatments, with a maximum limit of S$200,000 per policy year.
This is why private health insurance can play a role in managing healthcare costs. IPs and IP riders go beyond the basic layer of protection by offering enhanced coverage and greater flexibility over how and where patients receive treatment.
STRENGTHENING BASIC COVERAGE WITH PRIVATE HEALTH PLANS
People may choose to supplement MediShield Life with IPs and/or IP riders for various reasons. Some appreciate the comfort of higher-class wards in public hospitals or the convenience of shorter waiting times at private hospitals. Others value access to doctors on their insurer’s panel of providers. Those with higher healthcare needs may also find an IP rider beneficial, as its S$6,000 stop-loss feature (excluding deductibles) can help reduce eligible out-of-pocket costs.
At Prudential Singapore, these options come in the form of PruShield and PruExtra Care supplementary plans. PruShield comprises three tiers – Standard, Plus and Premier – to suit different needs and budgets.
PruShield Plus is an IP that covers medical bills at public hospitals in Singapore (up to Class A ward). Policyholders may add the PruExtra Plus Care rider to their plan for additional benefits, such as higher claim limits and coverage on co-insurance*.
The PruShield Premier IP is designed to cover medical bills at all local private and public hospitals. Policyholders can choose between two riders – PruExtra Premier Care and PruExtra Preferred Care – for more comprehensive coverage.
Take Joe†, a 32-year-old PruShield Premier customer. During his annual health screening at a Prudential panel provider, he was diagnosed with early-stage ear cancer. With his IP, Joe could undergo surgery at a private hospital and receive coverage for pre- and post-hospitalisation care while keeping out-of-pocket costs manageable.
If Joe had also added a PruExtra Premier Care rider to his IP, he would enjoy enhanced financial protection. Besides helping to cover co-insurance*, the rider would provide higher claim limits for treatments under the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Cancer Drug List (CDL), higher claim limits for cancer drug services such as doctor consultations and scans, as well as coverage of up to S$150,000 per policy year for eligible non-CDL treatments.
NEW IP RIDERS: MORE AFFORDABLE, ENHANCED BENEFITS
Prudential launched a new suite of PruExtra Care riders on Apr 1, in line with updated MOH regulations. Premiums for these riders are 30 per cent to 55 per cent more affordable than under the previous versions.
The new suite of riders also introduces benefits such as additional policy year limits of up to S$100,000 if hospitalisation is due to a covered critical illness or early-stage condition, and a 12-month premium waiver in the event of retrenchment. Together, these enhancements complement comprehensive medical coverage with support tailored to different life stages and unforeseen events.
Another benefit exclusive to PruExtra Premier Care policyholders is claims-based premium pricing – a mechanism that rewards healthy living with premium savings.
ENJOY FINANCIAL REWARDS FOR STAYING HEALTHY
Under claims-based premium pricing, individuals with a PruExtra Premier Care rider start at the Standard Level Premium, the lowest premium tier within their age band.
If the policy is issued with no special terms and conditions, they receive a PruWell Reward of 20 per cent off their annual premium.
Thereafter, the premium level each year is determined by any previous claims made during the review period:
- If no claims are made, the PruWell Reward applies at the next policy renewal.
- If policyholders seek treatment from a PruPanel Connect (PPC) specialist and undergo any admission or day surgery at the specialist’s empanelled healthcare institution, their premium remains at the same level at the next policy renewal, provided no other non-panel claims are made during the same policy year.
- If policyholders seek treatment from non-panel providers or specialists, or receive treatment at a healthcare institution where their PPC specialist is not empanelled, and make a claim of more than S$500 from their PruExtra Premier Care supplementary plan, their premium will increase at the next policy renewal. Their premiums can be reduced in the future if they choose to seek treatment at public hospitals or do not make any claims from their PruExtra Premier Care supplementary plan during the policy year.
Healthcare coverage decisions are multifaceted. What suits one person may not be appropriate for another. It is important to understand how out-of-pocket costs are calculated, when panel providers can make a difference, and how IPs and IP riders can supplement MediShield Life.
With a better understanding of these considerations, individuals can make more informed decisions about the coverage that best meets their needs. When they require medical care, the right level of protection can improve access to treatment while keeping costs in check.
*Co-payment will apply.
†Joe is a fictional character used for illustrative purposes, based on an example in Prudential Singapore’s PruShield product brochure.
These policies are protected under the Policy Owners’ Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). Coverage for your policy is automatic and no further action is required from you. For more information on the types of benefits that are covered under the scheme as well as the limits of coverage, where applicable, contact your insurer or visit the General Insurance Association of Singapore, Life Insurance Association Singapore or SDIC websites.
Terms and conditions apply. Information is accurate as of Jul 27, 2026. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.