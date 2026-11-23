In the coastal village of Dulao, La Union in the Philippines, the mangrove forest is more than a line of trees separating land from sea. Local fisherfolk rely on its waters for fish, while the trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help shield the coastline from typhoons and storms.

The Philippines once had 500,000 ha of mangrove forests. Today, almost 40 per cent have disappeared. Non-profit, non-governmental organisation Fostering Education and Environment for Development (FEED) is working closely with local fisherfolk to restore them.

For Ms Delailah Lacadue, head of Dulao Fishpond and Fishpen Producers Cooperative, protecting the mangroves also means protecting her community’s future. Her family has been replanting mangroves since 1994, having seen firsthand the benefits of restoration.

“It helps prevent floods and serves as a shelter for the fish. There are also lots of other species like mud crabs. The catch helps us to earn money for our kids to go to school,” the 52-year-old said.