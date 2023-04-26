Words of appreciation

THE HEART IN HARD WORK

During the pandemic, helping family members to manage grief became even more important in my work. There were times where we had to have conversations about death with patients and their loved ones.



I recall attending to a case in the Intensive Care Unit where a patient’s daughter was grief-stricken for not sending her mother to the hospital earlier. The patient was not able to communicate at all as she was in a comatose state. Nevertheless, it was important for us to let the daughter know that she could still talk to the patient as when one approaches the end-of-life, hearing is often the last sense to go.



Although I was not able to hear exactly what the patient’s daughter said, I witnessed how the daughter’s demeanour changed and the patient’s breathing became less laboured. Later, I understood from the patient’s daughter that her parting words were a promise to the patient that she would reconcile with her estranged brother.





Thank-you notes by students from Tampines North Primary School.

When I tell people that I work at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the response that I always get is that being a frontliner must be hard work. Instead, I see it as ‘heart work’. Of course, I also had the invaluable support of my husband and my colleagues. They made the long days more bearable. Receiving food as a form of appreciation from members of the public and organisations was something that we looked forward to as when the going got tough, it felt comforting to know that we are also being cared for.

SAMANTHA KOH AN QI

MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER, NATIONAL CENTRE FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES