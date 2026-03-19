A world of eResources for every curious mind

In the rush of everyday life, it’s easy to fill spare moments with mindless scrolling. But those same moments – on your commute, during a lunch break or while winding down at home – can become opportunities to discover something new. Step into a world of discovery with the NLB Mobile app – your gateway to e-books, audiobooks, video streaming, e-newspapers, e-magazines and self-development resources. Catch up on the news, explore fresh ideas, build new skills or unwind with a good book, audiobook or film, wherever you are. It’s not about finding more time – it’s about discovering what nourishes you.