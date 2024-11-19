Internationally renowned researcher and academic Dr Fredrik Heintz shares insights on the immense potential of synergising AI with human intelligence.

As a technology with vast potential, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a profound and far-reaching impact on all aspects of society. However, with this potential comes the challenge of developing the skills and capabilities needed to effectively work alongside AI.

At the recent 2024 Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS), Dr Fredrik Heintz – a leading AI researcher and professor of computer science at Linköping University in Sweden – delivered a keynote speech and participated in a panel discussion on how AI can complement human strengths by opening up new possibilities and creating sustainable career paths.

Jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), GLLS 2024 took place from Oct 1 to Oct 2 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront. The event provided a vibrant platform for industry leaders, academics and pedagogy experts to exchange perspectives on how lifelong learning promotes inclusive economic growth and equips workers with the tools needed for a rapidly changing workplace.