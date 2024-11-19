Internationally renowned researcher and academic Dr Fredrik Heintz shares insights on the immense potential of synergising AI with human intelligence.

As a technology with vast potential, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a profound and far-reaching impact on all aspects of society. However, with this potential comes the challenge of developing the skills and capabilities needed to effectively work alongside AI.
At the recent 2024 Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS), Dr Fredrik Heintz – a leading AI researcher and professor of computer science at Linköping University in Sweden – delivered a keynote speech and participated in a panel discussion on how AI can complement human strengths by opening up new possibilities and creating sustainable career paths.
Jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), GLLS 2024 took place from Oct 1 to Oct 2 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront. The event provided a vibrant platform for industry leaders, academics and pedagogy experts to exchange perspectives on how lifelong learning promotes inclusive economic growth and equips workers with the tools needed for a rapidly changing workplace.
Global Lifelong Learning Summit 2024 served as a dynamic platform to explore the intersection of AI, lifelong learning and human
During his presentation, Dr Heintz stressed that the key issue isn’t whether AI will replace humans, but rather how humans and AI can collaborate to achieve greater outcomes. By taking over repetitive, data-intensive tasks, AI frees people up to focus on more creative problem-solving and strategic decision-making.
Dr Heintz highlighted the example of how Swedish carmarker Volvo Cars uses AI-powered tools like GitHub Copilot in their software development process. GitHub Copilot – an AI pair programming tool created in collaboration with OpenAI – assists developers by suggesting code snippets, completing lines and automating routine tasks, making coding faster and more efficient.
Developers at Volvo Cars use Copilot to streamline their workflow, allowing them to concentrate on higher-level, strategic tasks, while the AI handles repetitive and time-consuming coding elements. This boost in efficiency enables Volvo’s development teams to accelerate innovation in areas like autonomous driving and connected vehicles.
THE POTENTIAL OF AI-HUMAN COLLABORATION
Dr Heintz said that while AI systems are clearly outperforming humans in specific tasks – what he calls artificial narrow intelligence – the true potential lies in human-AI collaboration.
Using the example of chess, he noted that machines have surpassed human ability, but when humans and AI work together, the results far exceed what either could achieve on their own. By combining human intuition and creativity with AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data and calculate optimal moves, it results in better gameplay and a significantly higher number of games won. This synergy between human intelligence and AI is something Dr Heintz believes needs to be explored further.
Dr Heintz is also particularly excited about AI’s potential in healthcare, where it could help professionals make better, data-driven decisions. “There is a wealth of information that could enhance our medical decisions, but processing it manually is nearly impossible for individuals,” he said. “This is an area where AI support tools could dramatically improve healthcare systems.”
He also emphasised the importance of developing the skills required to work effectively with AI. “We need to intentionally develop these skills of collaboration as this will have significant impact on the future of work.”
BUILDING TRUSTWORTHY SYSTEMS
Given AI’s expansive impact on society, Dr Heintz said it is crucial that AI systems are trustworthy. “We need to be able to trust AI, and to do that, it must meet three criteria: It must be lawful, ethical and robust.”
Lawful AI must comply with existing rules and regulations. Ethical AI must adhere to principles such as respecting human autonomy, preventing harm, ensuring fairness and being transparent about how it works. Robust AI must be built to operate safely and reliably. The challenge lies in translating these principles into practical systems. Europe’s new AI Act is a step in this direction, taking a risk-based approach to AI.
“Europe has taken an interesting – and in my opinion, good – position,” Dr Heintz said. “They acknowledge the importance of AI but are focused on ensuring it remains human-centric. The goal isn’t AI itself but what can be achieved with it.”
Similarly, Singapore has been proactive in developing trustworthy AI systems. As part of its National AI Strategy, the Government has introduced the Model AI Governance Framework, which provides businesses with practical guidelines for responsible AI deployment. This framework emphasises transparency, fairness and accountability, ensuring that AI systems align with societal values and ethical standards.
THE FUTURE OF AI IN SOCIETY
Rather than focusing on existential threats like AI taking over humanity, Dr Heintz is more concerned about the divide that could grow between those who can harness AI’s power and those who cannot. He noted that individuals and organisations that understand and take advantage of AI will have a significant edge over those that do not.
“AI is no longer a future prospect, but is a present reality rapidly shaping our world,” said Associate Professor Yeo Li Pheow, executive director at IAL. “Research from the past five years indicates that the increasing integration of AI into the economy has raised expectations for enhanced productivity.”
To that end, IAL offers a wide range of courses designed to help employers upskill their workforce and prepare employees for an AI-driven future. Through competency-based and modular programmes, IAL accelerates skill acquisition in emerging technologies. Their offerings include short courses, diploma programmes and a master’s degree, with a focus on key areas such as AI integration, workplace learning facilitation and leadership in learning. “We need to make sure that as many people as possible can take advantage of AI,” Dr Heintz said. “Because in the end, AI will not outcompete people – it will be people using AI who will outcompete those who do not.”