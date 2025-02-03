How modern fertility treatments enhance the chances of a successful pregnancy

The treatment consisted of two injections of a drug known as GnRH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone) analogue. Administered over two months, it works by inducing temporary menopause, giving the body time to resolve existing issues such as endometriosis - a condition where there is a backflow of endometrial tissue. This brief pause helps create a more favourable environment for conception.

Two months after starting the treatment, Ms Thiam successfully conceived and is now in her second trimester. To support her pregnancy, she received progesterone injections to reduce the risks of womb contractions or bleeding. These injections address luteal phase deficiency, a condition caused by low progesterone levels that can increase the risk of miscarriage.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Thiam said that “seeking help early is far better than trying blindly and not understanding what is happening in your body.” “There’s no shame in admitting that you may be having issues,” she added.

Dr Fong noted that many people are not aware that with advances in medical care, more can be done to reduce or prevent certain types of miscarriages. “If couples are facing issues, they should seek medical advice – it’s possible that a solution exists for their situation.”