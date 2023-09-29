Quaint villages, dreamy castles and breathtaking landscapes – a fairy-tale ending to the year awaits.

CHAPTERS OF CULTURAL DISCOVERY

In Europe, you’re likely to feel like a main character on an adventure, given the distinctive experiences you can find. Take the picturesque town of Hallstatt near Salzburg in Austria, for example. Nestled by a serene lake that mirrors the terrain, the location is magical. But it also has unexpected attractions – such as the world’s oldest salt mine, Salzwelten Hallstatt. Perched high above the village, your visit will include riveting displays on local mining history and culture, a trail through prehistoric finds, and even a ride down Europe’s longest wooden slide. The ascent by funicular offers breathtaking views, culminating in a skywalk at the summit.