Hong Kong’s festive highlights: Explore bustling holiday markets, lively parties and rich cultural traditions.

Hong Kong is a fantastic destination to visit at any time of year, but this vibrant city truly comes alive during the festive season. Dazzling Christmas lights, high-energy New Year’s Eve parties and colourful Chinese New Year celebrations are just some of the highlights to add to your travel wish list.
SOAK UP THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
Every year-end, as part of the Hong Kong WinterFest (Nov 22, 2024 to Jan 1, 2025), the West Kowloon Cultural District transforms into an enchanting Christmas village, complete with whimsical decorations and a show-stopping 20m-high Christmas tree. There’s plenty to see and do here, including the Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics over Victoria Harbour, a mesmerising fireworks display set against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s famous skyline.
The district will also host the WestK Christmas Market (on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec 12 to 29), where you can browse a wide range of artisanal and festive wares, while sipping on mulled wine and enjoying live music.
The Christmas spirit is very much alive in other parts of the city as well. Marvel at the holiday illuminations in Harbour City and Lee Tung Avenue, which make for wonderful photo opportunities.
Travelling with kids in tow? Take them to Hong Kong Disneyland, where they can revel in themed festivities such as Disney Christmas Live in Concert, and Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball. Your little ones will also love World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest Frozen-themed land. Here, they can explore the enchanting world of Arendelle and get up close with beloved characters like Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Be sure to make time for the A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony, a fun-filled extravaganza complete with performances from Santa Goofy and Christmas Carolers.
RING IN THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE
Planning to welcome 2025 in the Fragrant Harbour? Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong’s legendary nightlife hotspot in Central, is the ultimate New Year’s Eve destination. With partygoers flooding the streets and live music setting the vibe, it’s the place to see and be seen. Many of the area’s restaurants, bars and clubs join in the festivities, offering drinks promotions and irresistible dining deals.
Alternatively, for a truly memorable experience, head to Victoria Harbour where a spectacular pyrotechnics show will light up the night sky as the clock strikes 12. Try to get there early to snag a good viewing spot.
SAY HELLO TO THE CITY’S LATEST CELEBRITIES
If you love pandas, you’ll be delighted to know two adorable critters are set to join Ocean Park’s beloved panda family this December. Visitors can look forward to a series of panda-themed activities, including engaging art installations and fun photo spots.
6
Total number of pandas at Ocean Park
5 years old
The age of the pandas
>130kg
The weight of An An, the male panda
100kg
The weight of Ke Ke, the female panda
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN CHINESE NEW YEAR TRADITIONS
Chinese New Year (Jan 29 to Feb 2, 2025) is one of Hong Kong’s biggest and most important festivals, drawing locals and visitors alike. A must-see is the highly anticipated International Chinese New Year Parade in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a procession of magnificent floats and live performances celebrating the Year of the Snake will fill the streets with energy.
During the festival, many people head to Hong Kong’s various temples to give thanks and pray for good luck for the year ahead. Visit Wong Tai Sin Temple in Kowloon, renowned for being home to not one but three religions – Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism. It is also known for a practice called kau chim (lottery poetry), where worshippers shake a bamboo container filled with bamboo sticks until one falls out. They then present the stick to a fortune teller to decipher its meaning.
Another popular Chinese New Year tradition is visiting the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree in Tai Po. Write your wishes on a placard, tie it to a mandarin orange and toss it onto the tree. Legend says the higher your placard hangs, the more likely your wish will come true.
Do also check out the city’s bustling Chinese New Year flower markets, filled with beautiful blooms and auspicious plants that are perfect for the festivities. A crowd favourite is the Victoria Park Flower Market in Causeway Bay, where you’ll find tangerine trees, peach blossoms, orchids and more.
CELEBRATE THE CITY’S THRIVING ARTS SCENE
This year marks the third edition of the Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival (Nov 13 to Jan 12), held at various locations across the Sai Kung peninsula. Themed Joy Again, Gather, the festival will showcase 10 new art installations that highlight the bonds between communities across the four Sai Kung islands, along with compelling performances that blend art with augmented reality.
FEAST ON COMFORTING WINTER FOOD
The Fragrant Harbour is a culinary paradise, and the colder months offer some of the best opportunities to savour the city’s seasonal dishes. Claypot rice, a wintertime favourite, is cooked in a clay pot over a charcoal flame for a smoky aroma, and topped with ingredients such as preserved Chinese sausage, chicken and mushrooms. Try it at Sheung Hei Claypot Rice in Kennedy Town – but be prepared to queue.
Another wintertime staple is hotpot, perfect for warming up as the temperature drops. Immerse your favourite ingredients – be it sliced beef, handmade fish balls or fried beancurd rolls – into the simmering broth for a belly-warming meal. Have your fill at Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant in Causeway Bay, where you can choose from more than 20 types of soup bases.
For a uniquely Cantonese delicacy, intrepid foodies can try snake soup, which is slow-cooked for over six hours and prized for its warming and nutritious properties. Try it at Ser Wong Fun in Central, which has been doling out an array of snake dishes for more than 120 years.
Pair your dish of choice with a comforting mug of hot Vitasoy – a local brand of soya milk that’s beloved by Hong Kongers, especially in winter.