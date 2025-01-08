With lush mountains, scenic trails and a vibrant coastline, Hong Kong offers a wealth of thrilling outdoor adventures.

Hong Kong is often recognised for its densely packed skyscrapers and bustling streets, but just beyond the city centre lies a wealth of greenery waiting to be explored. With more than 260 islands, 25 country parks, nine marine parks and a marine reserve, the city offers a treasure trove of natural beauty and outdoor adventures.
Whether you’re looking to try a new sport, craving a high-energy adventure or simply seeking respite from the fast pace of urban life, Hong Kong has something for everyone.
FOR HIKING ENTHUSIASTS
Did you know that nearly three-quarters of Hong Kong’s land area is countryside? The best way to appreciate its mountain ranges and verdant forests is to go for a ramble on one of its many hiking trails.
A popular option is the Dragon’s Back on Hong Kong Island, named for its ridgeline of undulating hills that resemble a dragon’s spine. This moderate 8km hiking trail — which takes around four hours to complete — traverses Shek O Peak in Shek O Country Park and ends beside the white-sand beach in Big Wave Bay, offering postcard-worthy views of the outer islands along the way. Reward your efforts with a relaxing dip in the bay’s clear, shallow waters, or feast on a celebratory meal at one of the beachfront restaurants.
For something more challenging, try scaling Sunset Peak on Lantau Island, which is Hong Kong’s third-highest mountain at 869m. During the hike, you’ll pass several small stone huts known as “lan tau ying”, believed to have been built by missionaries in the 1920s as summer retreats. As the moniker suggests, this hike is best experienced during the golden hour — with the gorgeous sunset views from the summit making the arduous trek well worth it. However, be sure to bring headlamps as it gets dark quickly.
FOR THOSE SEEKING THE PERFECT HOLIDAY SNAPSHOT
While beautiful all year round, Tai Lam Country Park in the New Territories is especially picturesque during the colder months, when its spectacular autumn foliage is on full display. The highlight of this 11.5km trail is Sweet Gum Woods, where the leaves take on burnished hues of red, yellow and gold in December. Do also make a stop at Reservoir Islands Viewpoint, where you can admire expansive vistas across Tai Lam Chung Reservoir and numerous islands that dot its surface.
FOR ADVENTURE-SEEKERS WITH A TASTE FOR CULTURE
From Central Pier, you can hop on a ferry to the island of Cheung Chau, a firm favourite among locals. Once home to a thriving fishing community, Cheung Chau today offers the perfect blend of old and new, with ancient temples and shrines sitting alongside trendy cafes and boutiques. Time your visit to coincide with the Cheung Chau Bun Festival (usually held in May), which features fun-filled celebrations that include a colourful parade and a bun-scrambling competition, where participants race to climb a giant bamboo tower covered with buns. During the festival, it’s customary to snack on a “ping on” bun, a round, fluffy steamed treat bearing the eponymous Chinese characters for “peace” and “safety”.
If you’re looking for a dose of art, make a trip to Peng Chau, which is less than an hour’s ferry ride from Hong Kong Island. While there, visit Fook Yuen Leather Factory, which was built in 1936 and has recently been given a new lease of life as a vibrant arts hub. Sign up for a pottery workshop and learn more about the island’s once-thriving ceramics industry.
FOR HISTORY BUFFS
If you prefer to go off the beaten track, check out Ap Chau and Kat O, which are among Hong Kong’s least inhabited islands. Both these tiny, far-flung islands are only accessible by kaito (a small, motorised vessel) from Sha Tau Kok in the New Territories.
On Ap Chau, make time to visit Ap Chau Story Room to learn more about the island’s distinctive geology as well as the heritage of its local boat people. When you’re on Kat O, stop by Tin Hau Temple, built in 1763 to honour Tin Hau, Goddess of the Sea. With its colourful ceramic tiles and intricate figurines, it bears many hallmarks of traditional Chinese architecture and was declared by Hong Kong’s Antiquities and Monuments Office as a grade 3 historical building in 2010.
FOR FANS OF WATER SPORTS
Looking to hit the water? In the seaside town of Sai Kung in the New Territories, you can rent a kayak and explore amazing rock formations and hidden sea caves. Alternatively, grab a stand-up paddleboard and discover the fascinating mangrove habitats of the Kei Ling Ha Hoi area. If you’re fit enough, you can try paddling all the way to the dramatic volcanic rock formations of Lai Chi Chong further north along the coast.
For those keen on surfing, check out the beaches of Tai Long Wan, where the waves can reach over 2m high. New to the sport? Head to Cheung Sha Beach on Lantau Island, where local surf schools will help you catch your first wave.
FOR ADRENALINE JUNKIES
At Repulse Bay on the southern part of Hong Kong Island, you can try your hand at coasteering – a sport that involves navigating the craggy coastline by scrambling, swimming and even cliff-jumping. It’s essentially an enormous outdoor obstacle course!
Another sport that is growing in popularity in Hong Kong is outdoor rock climbing. The mountainous island of Tung Lung Chau is perhaps the best known and busiest rock-climbing site in Hong Kong. There are several routes along the shoreline that are suitable for both beginners and seasoned pros alike – most are between 10m and 20m in length, but some go up to 70m. Outdoor rock climbing comes with its fair share of risks so be sure to equip yourself with proper training and appropriate safety gear before giving it a go.
FOR ATHLETIC TYPES
Cardio enthusiasts can consider signing up for the annual Hong Kong Marathon, which is typically held in January or February. The city’s marquee race attracts over 70,000 runners pounding the pavements along Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon and Hong Kong Island before crossing the finish line at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay.
If cycling is more your speed, the annual Hong Kong Cyclothon – usually held in October – is for you. Join fellow riders on a scenic route that will take you past the city’s iconic landmarks, including Stonecutters Bridge and Victoria Harbour.