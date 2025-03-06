Explore Hong Kong's pop culture scene with exciting performances, festivals and cultural events

With its neon-soaked cityscapes juxtaposing the old and new, Hong Kong offers a compelling setting for many movies, such as Cantonese action thriller Infernal Affairs and Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong. Beyond its cinematic charm, the city buzzes with cultural vibrancy, playing host to big-name concerts and globally renowned festivals like ComplexCon.
Whether you’re striking a pose at a famous filming location, exploring one of the city’s many intriguing museums or dancing the night away at a live music performance, the Fragrant Harbour presents a wealth of memorable experiences.
RELIVE THE MAGIC OF THE SILVER SCREEN
Hong Kong’s distinctive landscape has captured the imagination of filmmakers from across the globe, so much so that it was dubbed Hollywood of the East in the 1980s. The city is chock-a-block with iconic filming locations, making each visit to the city a cinematic trip through beloved pop culture moments.
Yau Tsim Mong District, Kowloon
The bustling Yau Tsim Mong district in Kowloon has starred in numerous films and music videos over the years. For instance, several landmarks along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade – including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre – were given a CGI makeover in the 2017 cyberpunk film Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johanssen. Nearby, the driveway and entrance of the Peninsula Hong Kong – one of the city’s most upscale hotels – made a cameo in the 1974 James Bond classic, The Man with the Golden Gun.
At the northern end of the district, the Lui Seng Chun building was made famous thanks to the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange. Built in 1931 as a tong lau (traditional tenement), the beautifully restored building is a fine example of pre-war architecture.
For a more in-depth look into the neighbourhood and its cinematic significance, pay a visit to Broadway Cinematheque. Beyond its striking architecture, the cinema and bookshop offer a wide selection of some of the industry’s most innovative and acclaimed work.
Central-Mid-Levels Escalators
At 800m long, this is the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator system. It has been featured in several films, including Wong Kar-wai’s Chungking Express, Ann Hui’s All About Love and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The area around the escalators is packed with shops and eateries so you don’t have to wander far to grab a bite to eat. From the escalators, you can also take a stroll to Central Harbourfront and catch a ferry to the various outlying islands.
Airside
Located on the site of the former Kai Tak Airport, this “culture-tainment” hub houses an eclectic mix of shops, trendy eateries and arts spaces. Fans of Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In will enjoy the interactive exhibition dedicated to the high-octane martial arts film. Running through April 13, the exhibition features meticulously restored film sets including a barber shop, a bone-setting clinic and a tea store, complete with atmospheric sound effects and snippets of the actors’ dialogues.
UNEARTH TREASURES FROM THE PAST
With its rich cultural heritage, it’s no wonder Hong Kong is home to numerous museums that offer insights into its storied past. Whether you’re a passionate Cantopop enthusiast or a movie buff hunting down an obscure film, the city is filled with unique experiences waiting to be discovered.
Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Opened in December 2000, this multi-disciplinary cultural institution in Sha Tin shines the spotlight on Cantonese opera, photography and popular culture. Learn more about Hong Kong’s pop culture scene at Hong Kong Pop 60+, an exhibition showcasing the evolution of music, film, TV and radio programmes, as well as comics and toys, from the post-World War II era to the early 2000s.
Be sure to also check out A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee, which traces the life of the martial arts megastar through over 400 pieces of memorabilia – from original movie posters to the classic yellow tracksuit he donned in his final film The Game of Death.
At the museum’s Jin Yong Gallery, visitors can explore the early career of Dr Louis Cha (better known by his pen name Jin Yong). Uncover the creative process behind his world-renowned martial arts novels and explore their profound influence on Hong Kong’s pop culture scene.
Xiqu Centre
For an in-depth exploration of Cantonese opera, visit this purpose-built venue dedicated to preserving and celebrating the art form alongside other traditional Chinese operas. Situated in the West Kowloon Cultural District, it offers a rich cultural experience, from world-class performances at the Grand Theatre to an array of screenings, workshops, talks and exhibitions. If you’re short on time, catch a 90-minute excerpt of beloved classics performed by the resident troupe at the Tea House Theatre, where you can immerse yourself in the artistry while enjoying traditional dim sum and tea.
Hong Kong Film Archive
Cinephiles will enjoy spending an afternoon at this four-storey building in Sai Wan Ho, which features rarely screened movies and interactive expositions on the art of film storage and preservation. Home to a vast collection of classic and contemporary Hong Kong films, rare footage, movie scripts and production materials, this is a must-visit for those eager to explore the history behind one of the world’s most influential film industries.
Avenue of Stars
Of course, no trip to the city is complete without a visit to the Avenue of Stars, located along the waterfront of Victoria Harbour. Honouring those who have made invaluable contributions to Hong Kong cinema, there are over 100 plaques dedicated to celebrated artistes, including Anita Mui, Chow Yun-fat and Jet Li.
SAVE THE DATE FOR UNMISSABLE EVENTS
2025 is set to be an exhilarating year for Hong Kong’s pop culture scene, with major cultural events taking place almost every other week. Music fans, in particular, have much to look forward to, as the brand new Kai Tak Sports Park welcomes a line-up of international superstars.
Opened this year, Kai Tak Sports Park is the largest stadium in Hong Kong with 50,000 seats. On Apr 9, 11 and 12, Coldplay will perform at the massive venue as part of their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres world tour – their first concert in Hong Kong since 2009.
Other major acts set to perform at Kai Tak Sports Park include Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou, who will take the stage from Jun 27 to 29, as well as indie dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex, K-pop sensations Stray Kids and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kehlani.
ComplexCon
Also known as the ultimate celebration of pop culture, ComplexCon will take over AsiaWorld-Expo from Mar 21 to 23. This large-scale festival brings together the best of streetwear, fashion, music, art and food, with plenty of live performances and event-exclusive merchandise under one roof.
With its iconic cinematic legacy and vibrant pop culture scene, Hong Kong is a must-visit destination for 2025.