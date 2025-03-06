Explore Hong Kong's pop culture scene with exciting performances, festivals and cultural events

Yau Tsim Mong District, Kowloon

The bustling Yau Tsim Mong district in Kowloon has starred in numerous films and music videos over the years. For instance, several landmarks along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade – including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre – were given a CGI makeover in the 2017 cyberpunk film Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johanssen. Nearby, the driveway and entrance of the Peninsula Hong Kong – one of the city’s most upscale hotels – made a cameo in the 1974 James Bond classic, The Man with the Golden Gun.

At the northern end of the district, the Lui Seng Chun building was made famous thanks to the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange. Built in 1931 as a tong lau (traditional tenement), the beautifully restored building is a fine example of pre-war architecture.

For a more in-depth look into the neighbourhood and its cinematic significance, pay a visit to Broadway Cinematheque. Beyond its striking architecture, the cinema and bookshop offer a wide selection of some of the industry’s most innovative and acclaimed work.