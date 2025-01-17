Preventive care can extend life expectancy and reduce mortality risk, says this GP

Dr Chung Wing Hong, a general practitioner (GP), was at his clinic in Telok Blangah Crescent when he was called urgently to the nearby hawker centre, where a man had fainted. Suspecting a cardiovascular collapse, he immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the ambulance arrived.
While this was not the first time Dr Chung encountered such incidents, the episode stood out in his mind as it underscored the importance of regular check-ups to detect potential health issues early.
Early intervention and preventive care are essential when it comes to managing chronic diseases as they can significantly reduce the risk of severe, life-threatening situations.
HEALTHIER LIVING THROUGH PREVENTIVE CARE
As Singapore’s population ages and we live longer, preventive care has become more important than ever in ensuring good health and well-being for as long as possible.
By proactively taking charge of one’s health through regular screenings and maintaining healthy dietary and lifestyle habits, the onset of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and heart and kidney diseases may be delayed or prevented entirely.
Regular preventive care should take place even when an individual appears to be healthy, said Dr Chung. If health screenings reveal nothing amiss, the patient can be advised on how to maintain his or her good health. In some cases, screenings can pick up on chronic diseases that have not caused noticeable symptoms yet.
“Some of my patients in their 40s or 50s may not be obese or have very high Body Mass Indexes (BMIs), so they may not suspect that they have developed underlying conditions,” he explained. “I try to share with them that through screening, conditions like diabetes can be diagnosed before complications set in. The important thing is to pick up these diseases as early as possible.”
The Ministry of Health (MOH) launched Healthier SG in 2023 in partnership with healthcare providers and community partners. This national initiative aims to improve support for preventive care and empower Singapore residents to take charge of their health so that they can enjoy more years of healthy and active living.
WHAT IS HEALTHIER SG?
-
Healthier SG enables individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, lead healthier lifestyles and prevent the onset of chronic diseases.
-
Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 40 and above are invited to enrol in Healthier SG. Once enrolled, they will be able to choose their preferred GP from a list of approved Healthier SG clinics.
-
Having the same GP throughout their Healthier SG journey enables individuals to receive dedicated care from a single doctor who understands their medical history.
-
Studies have shown that those who have a regular GP are generally healthier and have fewer hospitalisations and emergency department visits.
-
Eligible enrollees* will be eligible for fully-subsidised nationally-recommended health screenings as part of Healthier SG. Based on the results, the GP will discuss any treatment, referrals or actions required. The GP will also work with the individual to develop a personalised health plan and follow up on the patient’s progress through regular check-ins.
*Prevailing eligibility criteria and guidelines apply.
-
For added convenience, Healthier SG enrollees can use the HealthHub app to view their health plans and screening results, follow up on their recommended screenings and vaccinations, and keep updated on appointments.
-
The Healthy 365 app provides information on community activities and programmes in the neighbourhood that promote healthy living.
THE BENEFITS OF A PERSONALISED HEALTH PLAN
From a GP’s perspective, a personalised health plan serves as an effective tool to educate patients about potential conditions they are at risk of, and any symptoms they should be on the watch for.
“Managing your health is like building a house. A strong foundation and regular maintenance keep the structure safe, and prevent major issues down the line,” said Dr Chung. “As GPs, our aim is to understand your health goals and offer recommendations on how to improve or maintain your diet and lifestyle habits.”
For patients with chronic illnesses, Dr Chung notes that these health plans are tailored to managing existing conditions while proactively identifying possible complications. “For example, if you’re a smoker, your doctor can guide you on how to cut down or quit smoking,” he said. “Or, if you regularly check your blood pressure at home, your doctor will inform you of the target numbers to look out for.”
Creating a personalised health plan involves a thorough analysis of a patient’s health. Patients often use the time to ask questions about their conditions and explore how recommended lifestyle changes can be realistically implemented.
“My approach is to take it step by step,” Dr Chung shared. “I first focus on achievable goals before moving on to stricter recommendations. For example, if a patient with diabetes enjoys eating durian, I suggest they start by reducing their intake to an occasional indulgence, rather than cutting it out completely.”
MANAGING CHRONIC DISEASES WITH HEALTHIER SG
Under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, patients who hold a Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), Pioneer Generation (PG) or Merdeka Generation (MG) card can benefit from enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medications at their enrolled Healthier SG clinic.
Patients can use Medisave to fully cover treatment costs for chronic conditions listed under the Chronic Disease Management Programme, up to the Medisave withdrawal limit.
Cardholders can also access subsidised referrals to public specialist outpatient clinics through their CHAS-accredited Healthier SG GPs.
When patients return to Dr Chung’s clinic for medication refills or routine check-ups, he reviews their health plan and makes adjustments based on changes in their lifestyle or health status. He also ensures that they stay up to date with vaccinations, especially since patients with chronic conditions are often immunocompromised and at higher risk for infectious diseases.
“There is a comprehensive set of care protocols to follow whenever patients with chronic conditions visit a Healthier SG clinic,” Dr Chung said. “Rather than speaking to different doctors at separate medical appointments, having a dedicated GP means they have someone who knows their full medical history, which simplifies care and makes it more convenient for them.”
NAVIGATING CHRONIC CONDITIONS WITH HEALTHIER SG
STEP 1: Detection through Healthier SG-subsidised health screenings
-
John, 45, is diagnosed with a chronic condition such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure or high cholesterol
STEP 2: Treatment and medication
-
John has access to enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medications under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier. This means that he can get medications for his chronic conditions at his enrolled Healthier SG GP clinic, at prices comparable to those at polyclinics. He can also use his Medisave to cover his treatment costs, at his enrolled GP clinic.
STEP 3: Follow-ups with his dedicated GP
-
John’s GP makes personalised dietary and exercise recommendations
-
His GP recommends and schedules screenings and vaccinations
-
Monitoring tests (every three to six months) and specialist referrals*, if needed
STEP 4: If disease complications arise
-
John’s diabetes causes complications
-
His CHAS card entitles him to subsidised treatment at public institutions
*Referrals can be to public or private healthcare specialists, depending on John’s preference, insurance coverage and affordability.
According to Dr Chung, some patients who suspect they might have a chronic condition prefer to wait until their symptoms worsen before seeing a doctor. However, he urges them to undergo a health screening and get diagnosed as soon as possible. “As Healthier SG offers some of these screenings fully subsidised, it serves as a great first step to taking charge of your health.”
“If a chronic condition is detected early, you may only need one or two medications. But if you wait until complications like a heart attack or a stroke occur, it not only puts your health at serious risk but also requires more intensive treatments and a longer recovery process,” he cautioned. “On top of that, it’s also the fear of what might happen, the strain on your family and the risk of losing your independence. Early action isn’t just about precaution; it’s about protecting the life you love.”
Dr Chung added: “Preventive care can lengthen an individual’s life expectancy and lower mortality risk. Rather than waiting for health issues to happen, it’s better to prevent them from happening, or treat them early to keep them under control.”