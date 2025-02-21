This couple is prioritising their well-being to ensure they remain independent even as they age

In Mdm Shawna Goh and Mr Johan Kiew’s family of four, maintaining good health has always been a shared pursuit and passion, rather than a matter of nagging or strict enforcement.

Both 54, the couple have two children: A 24-year-old daughter studying in university and a 21-year-old son in National Service. They believe that staying healthy is crucial for the family’s well-being. “At our age, we’ve already seen friends hospitalised due to poor health,” revealed Mdm Goh, who works in education. “We need to act now while we still have the capacity to do so.”

Mr Kiew, a business director, shares his wife’s sentiments. “If you’re physically unwell, it limits what you can do,” he said. “To care for others, you must first take care of yourself.”