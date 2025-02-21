Empowering leaders to navigate change through learning that crosses boundaries

As an associate seminar instructor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and a lecturer at the University at Buffalo, SIM Global Education, Dr Goh Boon Yeow devotes much of his efforts to teaching psychology. In 2022, however, he decided to broaden his horizons by stepping into another classroom – this time, as a student.
Eager to deepen his understanding of modern teaching practices and refine his methods, Dr Goh – who holds a doctorate in education and a master’s in mental health counselling – joined the inaugural cohort of the Master in Boundary-Crossing Learning and Leadership (MBX) programme at the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute under SUSS.
CROSSING BOUNDARIES TO MEET NEW CHALLENGES
Boundary crossing – the ability to innovate and learn across disciplines – has become essential as workplaces evolve and global challenges intensify. It encourages fresh perspectives and collaborative approaches that can propel meaningful transformation in education and other sectors.
To address this need, MBX equips professionals and leaders serving as organisational changemakers with the skills to strategise, lead and navigate transitions in an increasingly complex world.
The part-time programme features a flexible, stackable structure, requiring students to complete four out of six graduate certificates: Two are compulsory while the other two are electives that align with their chosen track. This format allows working professionals to earn individual certificates or pursue a master’s degree at their own pace.
When Mr Kevin Gerard Sandhu enrolled in MBX, he was the deputy lead in the curriculum design and development department of a local transport operator. The programme’s structure enabled him to manage his studies alongside his professional responsibilities seamlessly.
“The stackable format, with its multiple exit points, gave me a sense of incremental achievement,” he shared, noting that it also allowed him to adapt his educational journey to shifting career demands and personal circumstances. The programme’s pioneering approach to adult education and leadership, combined with IAL’s reputation for academic rigour, made it a compelling choice.
Mr Kevin Gerard has since taken on a new role as an assistant director in training development and knowledge management at the Ministry of Health. He credits MBX with helping him develop leadership skills in the learning sector that align with evolving technologies and the diverse needs of the workforce.
Similarly, Dr Goh stressed the importance of working across disciplines in professional psychology education to meet the demands of an increasingly fluid world. “To help clients with psychological disorders reintegrate into society and contribute meaningfully, we need to collaborate with multiple stakeholders,” he said. “As psychologists, our role is to bridge gaps and bring together resources to support our clients effectively.”
EXPLORING NEW FRONTIERS IN SKILL DEVELOPMENT
Graduating as part of the inaugural cohort in 2024, Dr Goh and Mr Kevin Gerard – who were both from the Adult Learning track – leveraged the programme to hone their creativity, within and beyond the classroom.
“Being part of the pioneer batch encouraged collaboration and sparked a spirit of risk-taking and innovation,” reflected Mr Kevin Gerard. “I was able to apply the insights gained directly to my professional life, creating a continuous cycle of learning and application.”
Dr Goh, who received the SUSS Excellence in Teaching Award in 2023, highlighted how he applied creative teaching strategies from the programme to simplify complex concepts for his students through hands-on activities. Since his students often come from different fields, he incorporates their unique perspectives into projects that explore foundation psychology topics, such as how people sense and interpret the world around them. One such project involves designing a card.
“A student with an accounting background might focus on finding the most cost-effective way to produce the card, while a student from an environmental science background could identify the most eco-friendly materials,” he explained. “Together, they must integrate the psychological concepts of sensation and perception into the card’s design.”
Mr Kevin Gerard appreciated the depth of the Adult Learning track and how its theories and methodologies enhanced his ability to design impactful training programmes. He shared three key learnings that have shaped his professional approach: Integrative thinking, which helps him combine new technologies with creative strategies to develop innovative solutions; adaptive leadership, which has guided his team through the shift to digital and remote learning; and reflective practice, which fosters ongoing improvement within his team.
“By modelling reflective practice, I’ve seen a marked increase in team members’ engagement and their proactive contributions to projects,” he observed.
OPENING DOORS TO NEW PERSPECTIVES AND CAREER PROGRESS
The MBX programme includes mentorship from industry professionals, providing valuable connections and practical insights that augment the real-world relevance of the curriculum.
Dr Goh used his mentorship session to validate the activities he incorporated into his psychology teaching, while Mr Kevin Gerard highlighted how the mentors’ extensive industry experience enriched his understanding of organisational leadership and change management.
Classmates also played a significant role, sharing a range of perspectives and innovative leadership approaches. These interactions, Mr Kevin Gerard noted, refined his understanding of cultural and organisational contexts, boosting his ability to manage and collaborate effectively with diverse teams and projects.
Dr Goh, who is currently in talks with a classmate who runs an eatery about offering membership benefits to the Singapore Psychological Society, shared an enlightening lesson from a professor. The professor advised that when starting a new course, 30 per cent of one’s time should focus on gaining new knowledge, while 70 per cent should be dedicated to building a network. “I have benefited immensely from networking through the MBX programme, forming friendships and expanding my understanding of different job scopes,” he said.
Mr Kevin Gerard, who plans to pursue a Doctor in Education to deepen his expertise in leadership, organisational development and innovative learning strategies, shared that his skills in managing complex projects have significantly improved since completing the MBX programme.
“I have applied innovative leadership strategies that contributed to organisational success,” he said. “The ability to handle diverse and challenging scenarios has also strengthened team cohesion and enhanced project outcomes, supporting meaningful change within the organisation.”