Empowering leaders to navigate change through learning that crosses boundaries

Dr Goh, who received the SUSS Excellence in Teaching Award in 2023, highlighted how he applied creative teaching strategies from the programme to simplify complex concepts for his students through hands-on activities. Since his students often come from different fields, he incorporates their unique perspectives into projects that explore foundation psychology topics, such as how people sense and interpret the world around them. One such project involves designing a card.

“A student with an accounting background might focus on finding the most cost-effective way to produce the card, while a student from an environmental science background could identify the most eco-friendly materials,” he explained. “Together, they must integrate the psychological concepts of sensation and perception into the card’s design.”

Mr Kevin Gerard appreciated the depth of the Adult Learning track and how its theories and methodologies enhanced his ability to design impactful training programmes. He shared three key learnings that have shaped his professional approach: Integrative thinking, which helps him combine new technologies with creative strategies to develop innovative solutions; adaptive leadership, which has guided his team through the shift to digital and remote learning; and reflective practice, which fosters ongoing improvement within his team.

“By modelling reflective practice, I’ve seen a marked increase in team members’ engagement and their proactive contributions to projects,” he observed.