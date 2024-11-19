Adapting to new innovations is essential for lifelong learning, but educational technologist Dr Amy Ogan stresses it’s equally important to embrace that which makes us human.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into learning, it’s important to move beyond the hype and develop systems that truly enhance and support the learning experience.

At the 2024 Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS), Dr Amy Ogan – an educational technologist and associate professor of learning science at Carnegie Mellon University – shared insights into how AI can be developed to function as part of a human-AI teaching team, rather than as a replacement for human teachers.

Held from Oct 1 to Oct 2 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront, GLLS was jointly organised by the Institute of Adult Learning (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore. The dynamic event saw over 400 industry experts, policymakers and tech leaders convene to exchange ideas on the transformative impact of AI on learning and human potential.