From chatbots to diagnostic tools, artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare delivery

These innovations signal a future in which AI becomes an integral part of healthcare, delivering personalised, proactive support for better health management.

The event was organised by Singapore’s three healthcare clusters, National University Health System (NUHS), SingHealth and National Healthcare Group; three medical schools, the National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School Of Medicine, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Duke-NUS Medical School; as well as the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. Mr Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority, was the guest of honour.

Adjunct Professor Ngiam Kee Yuan, who heads the Academic Informatics Office at NUHS and the Division of Biomedical Informatics at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, described the event as a platform for collaboration. “IMAGINE AI 2024 brought together healthcare practitioners and AI experts to cross-pollinate ideas on healthcare AI use cases,” he said. “International experts also shared inspiring use cases and new concepts that may be adapted for use in healthcare AI.”

He added that while advanced supercomputers process vast amounts of data, “the real stars of the show” are the people turning raw data and computing power into practical solutions. “These talented individuals are finding new ways to use AI, from helping us discover new medicines to making our hospitals smarter and more efficient,” he said.