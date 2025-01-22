Harnessing the power of purpose to shape a brighter future

In today’s dynamic business landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising that success goes beyond financial performance – it’s also about creating meaningful impact for people, society and the environment.
In Singapore, this shift is exemplified by companies like FairPrice Group, Greenpac and McDonald’s Singapore. Recognised as Champions of Good at the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) Company of Good Conferment ceremony in 2024, they have embedded corporate purpose into their strategy and operations to make a tangible difference in the lives of employees, customers and the broader community.
As Singapore’s national agency for giving, NVPC works with partners across the private, public and people sectors to co-create a more caring, inclusive and compassionate society, as well as build a stronger, more sustainable future for Singapore.
NVPC’s enhanced Company of Good Recognition System celebrates businesses advancing corporate purpose across five impact areas: People, society, governance, environment and economic. The Company of Good Recognition Mark helps the public identify responsible businesses that share their values, empowering them to make informed decisions about supporting or working with these organisations.
STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY ACCESS TO DAILY ESSENTIALS
FairPrice Group gives away about two tonnes of fruits and vegetables every month through its Neighbourhood Food Share initiative. Video: NVPC
Amid rising costs, inflation and global economic volatility, FairPrice Group remains steadfast in its decades-long mission to make daily essentials accessible to its customers in Singapore.
Guided by its purpose, “Every day, made a little better”, the trusted household name aims to create a positive and lasting impact. The company keeps daily essentials within reach for customers through initiatives such as the Save Every Day Campaign, which provides discount vouchers for staples like milk, oats and tissue paper. It also offers cost-effective options through its FairPrice house brand, with over 2,000 products across 54 categories.
Through its philanthropic arm, FairPrice Foundation, the group has championed efforts to support workers’ welfare, enhance food security for vulnerable groups and deepen community bonds.
Notable programmes include Start Strong, Stay Strong, Singapore’s first preschool nutrition and sustainability education programme; and the Neighbourhood Food Share initiative, which involves volunteers rescuing and distributing imperfect fruit and vegetables to over 50 community distribution points across Singapore. Such produce, handpicked from FairPrice supermarkets, might be blemished, but are otherwise fit for consumption. This initiative not only reduces food waste but also provides fresh, healthy produce to residents in need.
FairPrice Group also engages its employees through its Day of Service. In 2024, employees contributed over 4,600 volunteer hours to support programmes that promoted food security, strengthened community welfare and fostered greater engagement.
According to Mr Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FairPrice Group, purpose lies at the heart of the organisation’s operations. Since 2019, FairPrice Group has returned more than S$1 billion in the form of discounts, rebates, contributions and donations to its members, customers and the community.
Mr Chawla recounted how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a single COVID self-testing kit cost S$12 – meaning that a family of four would have to spend almost S$50 to test themselves once. To help curb the spread of disease, FairPrice sourced test kits globally and offered them to customers at just S$3 each.
Mr Chawla added that FairPrice is prepared to accept lower profit margins – or even absorb losses – when necessary to support the health and well-being of those living in Singapore.
DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT
From the beginning, the founder’s strong belief in doing right and giving back to the community shaped Greenpac's corporate mission, says its CEO Chika Imakita. Video: NVPC
The ethos of prioritising purpose is echoed across other organisations that recognise the benefits of contributing to the greater good.
At Singapore-based total packaging solutions company Greenpac, employee volunteering is more than just a day away from the office – it’s an integral aspect of people development, offering valuable opportunities to strengthen teamwork and workplace connections. “By giving back, employees experience a more holistic development journey,” said Greenpac CEO Chika Imakita.
Greenpac employees offer their time and skills at Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre, an Active Ageing Centre and SG Cares Volunteer Centre. This is part of NVPC’s Project V, a corporate volunteering programme where businesses commit to sustained volunteering with a community organisation partner over six months.
This people-first approach aligns with Greenpac’s commitment to sustainability on both the social and environmental fronts, a principle the company has championed since its founding over two decades ago. According to Ms Imakita, Greenpac envisions contributing to a greener planet, by offering minimalistic designs crafted from sustainable materials. Its research and development team works closely with customers to develop packaging solutions that not only meet sustainability targets but also deliver on functionality, cost savings and efficiency.
“Our design philosophy reflects our core value of delivering quality products that meet customer requirements,” she shared. “This requires ingenuity in selecting locally available materials, and using just the right amount of material to achieve optimal results.”
Greenpac’s customised, industrial-grade packaging – primarily used by multinational manufacturers of sensitive instruments and heavy equipment – is designed to optimise performance and reduce unnecessary bulk. Greenpac employs a value analysis and value engineering approach to evaluate functionality, materials and costs, delivering improved and more efficient packaging solutions for its customers.
Ms Imakita said that the company’s continuous innovation stems from its dedication to creating value for customers, some of whom have been with Greenpac since day one. Greenpac also works with like-minded vendors and suppliers that meet its sustainability standards, fostering a culture of purposeful sustainability within its network of collaborators.
“Our suppliers, vendors, internal partners and customers form an ecosystem built on trust and respect, with the potential to create ripples throughout the entire manufacturing industry,” reflected Ms Imakita.
CARING FOR FAMILIES ACROSS GENERATIONS
McDonald's Singapore empowers its employees to take the lead in planning community outreach activities. Video: NVPC
At McDonald’s Singapore, the focus is on nurturing family connections and enhancing community well-being.
Since opening its first restaurant in 1979, McDonald’s Singapore has served generations of families. Its workforce of 10,000 employees across more than 150 restaurants island-wide mirrors its diverse customer base, which encompasses individuals from all walks of life and age groups.
The brand’s longstanding commitment to the community is exemplified by its support for parents of seriously ill children through the independently-run Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Singapore. Customers can contribute by donating via its self-ordering kiosks, while a small portion of every Happy Meal purchase supports RMHC’s impactful programmes.
“Family forms the foundation of happiness, stability and confidence,” said Mr Benjamin Boh, managing director of McDonald’s Singapore. “When a family’s well-being or mental wellness is disrupted, it often leads to challenges – children struggling to cope with school stress or parents finding it difficult to manage work pressures. We see it as our responsibility as a brand to explore how we can contribute to strengthening and supporting families."
Serving 1.2 million customers weekly, McDonald’s Singapore leads various community initiatives, such as hosting community birthday parties for children from lower-income families. It also has an initiative titled Archway of Opportunities that offers flexible work arrangements and structured training programmes to its four generations of employees.
Technology has also enabled McDonald’s Singapore to upgrade its service model, delivering benefits for both employees and customers. Some of its crew are upskilled to be guest experience leaders, assisting customers with navigating digital self-order kiosks. This shift enables them to engage with customers in more meaningful ways, such as offering table service to busy parents juggling shopping bags and children.
In 2022, McDonald’s Singapore expanded its family-focused mission by collaborating with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Families for Life on a Family Mental Wellness movement. This initiative stemmed from an employee’s suggestion to address the growing mental health challenges faced by young children and youths in Singapore.
Leveraging its extensive brand visibility, McDonald’s Singapore invited parents to register for the Positive Parenting Programme (run by external partners) at selected outlets, where they picked up tips on how to support their children’s mental well-being. “As a brand that’s been a part of the Singapore social fabric for over 45 years, we see ourselves as more than just a restaurant,” said Mr Boh. “We are a social connector that brings together employees, families and communities while fostering positivity and empathy.”
By defining and acting on their corporate purpose, FairPrice Group, Greenpac and McDonald’s Singapore stand among 290 Companies of Good recognised in 2024 for creating a meaningful and lasting impact through business.
BE RECOGNISED AS A COMPANY OF GOOD
Large, medium-sized and small enterprises registered in Singapore and public service agencies can apply to be recognised for their corporate purpose and impact under the Company of Good Recognition System.
Filling in the Simplified Questionnaire (15 questions) with the following information qualifies your company to be evaluated as a Company of Good (1 Heart):
-
Organisation information
-
Corporate purpose statement and activation status
-
Existing policies and practices in impact areas
-
Participation in any national programmes or awards
Filling in the Full Questionnaire (58 questions) qualifies your company to be evaluated as a Company of Good (1, 2 or 3 Hearts) or a Champion of Good. The additional information required includes:
-
Quantitative indicators and target setting for each impact area
-
Stakeholder engagement level to multiply impact
Applications for the 2025 edition of the Company of Good Recognition System are open from now till March 2025.