OVHcloud’s game-changing water-cooling technology is aligning rapid digital growth with sustainable practices.

The centre also features some of the company’s latest innovations, including dedicated High Grade Bare Metal servers aimed at demanding, mission-critical and sensitive workloads, as well as high-performance Scale servers, which deliver tremendous compute power for the processing and analysis of large sets of data in real time.

“With our latest data centre in Singapore, we are bringing in our advanced range of servers offering powerful, high-efficient and unparalleled performance to cater to the increasing demands of local businesses,” said Mr Terry Maiolo, Vice President-General Manager Asia Pacific, OVHcloud.

Similarly, India is witnessing a significant rise in data centre investments, driven by its large population, increasing internet usage and the digitalisation of its economy. The Indian government’s Digital India initiative, which aims to transform the country into a digitally empowered society, has further accelerated the growth of data centres. Mumbai, as one of the primary data centre locations, has seen several new facilities being developed to cater to this rising demand.

Meanwhile, Australia, with its stable economy and advanced infrastructure, has also emerged as a crucial player in the Asia-Pacific data centre market. Sydney, in particular, has become a focal point for data centre developments, supported by its strong network infrastructure. These developments underscore Australia’s growing importance as a strategic location for data centre operations in the region.