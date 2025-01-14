Discover stays that blend comfort and adventure, set against the backdrop of the region’s stunning landscapes.

Western Australia’s vast landscape is as captivating as it is varied, offering everything from dramatic coastlines to olive groves and pink lakes. While much of this can be explored on road trips, staying for a night or two allows for a more intimate experience.
Whether it is waking up to a protected reef at your doorstep or being gently rocked to sleep in a floating home, a vast variety of curated stays awaits you, promising unforgettable memories.
NO 1: FOR THOSE CHASING INSTA-WORTHY MOMENTS
Tucked beside breezy Bandy Creek, Esperance Chalet Village offers whimsical accommodation options, most notably its white A-frame cabins adorned with fairy lights and flamingo-pink parasols.
The smaller cabins are ideal for romantic getaways, while larger models feature balconies with treetop views. Fire up a private barbecue pit under the stars or pack a picnic and head to the beach and boat harbour just five minutes away.
Instagrammable from every angle, the property is also close to beautiful white-sand beaches, including Lucky Bay in Cape Le Grand National Park (Mandoowernup). The dreamy hues of Pink Lake and a full-scale Stonehenge replica add to the area’s charm.
NO 2: FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR A UNIQUE UNESCO SITE EXPERIENCE
Waking up in a UNESCO World Heritage site is rare – but possible at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef. Situated on the shores of North West Cape among rolling coastal dunes, these glamping tents are just metres from a private beach, with direct access to one of the world’s longest near-shore reefs.
Spend your days snorkelling to encounter a protected environment teeming with more than 500 species of fish and 250 types of coral. Visit between mid-March and August to witness the majestic migration of gentle whale sharks, or from September to December for turtles nesting on the shore.
Astro tourism is on the rise among Singaporeans, according to a Skyscanner survey, and the eco-luxe tents at Sal Salis make it easy to enjoy the stars. Private decks and hammocks offer perfect vantage spots for stargazing.
NO 3: FOR THOSE SEEKING A WHIMISCAL CRUISE LIFE
If you can drive, you can captain a boat. With Mandurah Houseboats, take the helm of your own vessel and cruise the scenic waterways of the Murray River and Peel Inlet. Designed for easy navigation at a leisurely 8kmh, the boats come with a thorough lesson and are available for rent to travellers with a valid driver’s licence. Prefer to relax? You can always hire a skipper instead.
Drift along in your boat of choice, each equipped with bedding, a kitchen, shaded decks and a laddered swim platform. Opt for the smaller Miss Bianca if you’re a couple, or bring the whole family aboard Quicksilver, which accommodates up to 10 and features a hot tub.
Set your own itinerary on this self-cruise: Enjoy a waterside pub crawl, spot bottlenose dolphins or try crabbing for local blue swimmer crabs. Or simply relax and take in the ever-changing scenery as you glide serenely along the estuary.
NO 4: FOR THE CULTURE SEEKERS
For travellers seeking a deeper connection to the land, El Questro offers an opportunity for a meaningful stay. The property operates ethically with respect for the Indigenous Ngarinyin people, and activities such as the Injiid Marlabu Calls Us tour provide meaningful insights into their culture, heritage and language.
Exploring the Kimberley region reveals why the land is considered sacred. From towering gorges to breathtaking natural pools, the rugged beauty of the north represents one of the world’s last great frontiers.
Even here, comfort is not compromised. Escape to the adults-only retreat, The Homestead, which offers 10 suites overlooking the tranquil Chamberlain River. Or live out your cowboy dreams along the Pentecost River, with 30 private camping options located just a 10-minute drive from The Station’s central facilities – for both convenience and comfort.
NO 5: FOR ALL THINGS OLIVE
For a dedicated olive experience, head to Olio Bello – an all-olive property in the Margaret River region. With 12 olive groves and 8,000 lush olive trees, the scenery is as enticing as the facilities. Stroll past the Italian olive-oil pressing facility, where the air is heavy with the aroma of fresh olives. Sample your favourites in the tasting room before indulging in a curated menu at the Mediterranean eatery. Dishes include porcini mushroom and cheese risotto balls with olive relish, and house-made squid ink potato gnocchi with seafood – all prepared with the property’s signature olive oil. The organic beauty range, infused with olive oil essence, is another highlight.
For a special occasion, stay in one of the lakeside luxury glamping tent suites that offer spectacular views of the groves and waters at sunset.
NO 6: FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR A QUIET ESCAPE
Heyscape Tiny Cabins could very well be an antidote to life’s hustle. Located across scenic sites such as Busselton (Undalup), the Avon Valley and Yallingup, these minimalist havens whittle things down to the essentials while maximising comfort. Each compact cabin comes with a queen bed, kitchenette and large windows that frame your chosen landscape.
Then, find time to find yourself: Curl up with a book amid the region’s picturesque vistas, hike on trails that meander through pastures and forests or dedicate time to simple hobbies like crocheting, yoga and meditation.
NO 7: FOR THE TRAVELLER WITH A HEART FOR SUSTAINABILITY
Set in the coastal gem of Yallingup, Barn Hives is abuzz with eco-friendly charm, complete with a bee farm. Designed to minimise environmental impact, the property invites conscientious travellers to enjoy nature responsibly. The sleek, two-storey eco pods feature open-plan living spaces with a kitchen, dining area, lounge and bathrooms. Its self-sustainable features include solar-powered sleeping pods, rainwater harvesting and firewood pellets sourced from renewable supply.
Spend your days exploring nearby hiking and cycling trails or grilling local produce. Alternatively, unwind at Barnyard 1978 – the property’s restaurant and cellar door – with some estate wine and honey.
NO 8: FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO GET AWAY FROM IT ALL
Let Mile End Glamping offer you unique bubble-tented fun in the Margaret River region, nestled at the edge of a forest. These semi-transparent geodesic domes immerse you in nature while providing modern comforts. Each dome comes with a king bed, kitchen, bathroom and private deck with a hot tub. Savour uninterrupted views through the see-through section, whether you are waking up, dining or lounging on the sofa. Begin your day with sunlight streaming through the dome and end it stargazing from the comfort of your bed in this serene pastoral patch.