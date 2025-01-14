Discover stays that blend comfort and adventure, set against the backdrop of the region’s stunning landscapes.

Western Australia’s vast landscape is as captivating as it is varied, offering everything from dramatic coastlines to olive groves and pink lakes. While much of this can be explored on road trips, staying for a night or two allows for a more intimate experience.

Whether it is waking up to a protected reef at your doorstep or being gently rocked to sleep in a floating home, a vast variety of curated stays awaits you, promising unforgettable memories.