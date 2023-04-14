What’s that lump in your breast – and should you worry?

inding a lump, swelling or mass in your breast can be worrying and anxiety-provoking. But in four in five cases, breast lumps are not cancerous and do not spread to other parts of the body.

Dr Wong Siew Wei, senior consultant and medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre, said: “Most women have lumps or lumpy areas in their breasts all the time, and most breast lumps turn out to be benign.”

Even so, given that breast lumps may indicate something more sinister, you should check with a doctor if you notice a lump or any other new breast changes.

So, how can you tell what is normal and what isn’t? It helps to understand why benign bumps occur and the warning signs of cancerous lumps.

Hormonal changes are one of the causes of benign breast lumps. “As women go through monthly hormonal cycles, the breast tissue changes in response,” explained Dr Lim Siew Kuan, senior consultant and breast surgeon at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre. “Some women may be prone to an ‘overgrowth’ of benign tissue, giving rise to (benign breast lumps).”

Dr Lim said that premenopausal women tend to be more susceptible to benign breast lumps as they go through cyclical changes. The condition also tends to run in the family, so women with a sister or mother with the same condition may be more prone to it.