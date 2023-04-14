Why risk-reducing mastectomy can be self-empowering for some women

ngelina Jolie and Sharon Osbourne share something in common. And it’s not their celebrity status. These female stars have undergone what’s commonly known as a preventive or prophylactic mastectomy, which means the surgical removal of one or both breasts. They have an inherited mutation of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene that significantly increases their risk of developing breast cancer.

In 2013, Jolie wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times, sharing how her mother passed away from breast cancer at 56. As she had a BRCA1 gene mutation, doctors estimated that she would have an 87 per cent chance of getting breast cancer.

For a public figure known for her enviable physique, Jolie admitted that deciding to have a preventive mastectomy - when she hadn’t been diagnosed with breast cancer yet - was difficult. But it was also a “happy” decision as her chances of developing breast cancer post-surgery fell from 87 per cent to under 5 per cent. Just as empowering for the mother of six was how she could tell her then-young brood that they won’t be losing her to breast cancer.