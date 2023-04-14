All you ever wanted to ask a breast doctor (but were too afraid to ask)

Q: Why can’t I change my lifestyle or go on a special diet to cure breast cancer?

A: After a breast cancer diagnosis, many people make meaningful changes to their lifestyle by improving their diet and exercising more. However, while a healthy lifestyle can improve health or help patients manage cancer-related side effects, no diet, food or lifestyle change has been proven to cure cancer. In addition, post-surgery, most patients with breast cancer will need treatment, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy and anti-cancer hormone therapy, to reduce the risk of recurrence, even if they are physically active and eat well.

With early detection and advances in aggressive breast cancer treatment, the survival rate for breast cancer has improved in the last 10 years. Breast cancer was among the female cancers with the highest survival rates for each year post-diagnosis, at 95 per cent at one year and around 82 per cent at five years, according to figures from the Singapore Cancer Registry report 2020.