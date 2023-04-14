Empowering women

he numbers are clear – the top cancer for Singaporean women is breast cancer, with over 2,400 women diagnosed yearly . Yet behind the statistics lie individual stories of hope, strength and empowerment. Here, four survivors share their journeys in the belief that they might help another woman who stands at a similar crossroads in the present or the future.

Prioritise your health

Ms Jayde Simpson is aware of what many women think about breast health because she was one of them. “I thought of myself as invincible, that something like this would not happen to me,” she said. So the discovery of Stage 2 breast cancer came as a shock – while on holiday, she felt a lump that did not go away.

Yet, at the same time, it came as a sort of blessing. “The cancer diagnosis gave me the discipline I needed to prioritise myself,” Ms Simpson, 51, said, reflecting on her journey through chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. “I think women generally put other family members first, which can mean they neglect their health. Previously, I made excuses that I needed to attend to work, my husband and my children. But I now consider that prioritising my health means I will be around longer to enjoy time with my family.”