Take charge of your breast health

Take chargeof yourbreast health
From understanding odd bumps and lumps to getting advice from cancer survivors, here’s how to keep your breasts healthy and happy.
Busting the myths about breast cancer
1. Finding a lump in my breast means I have cancer.
True
False
FALSE
Most women have some lumps or lumpy areas in their breasts, and about 80 per cent of breast lumps are non-cancerous. These may be due to regular hormonal changes, a benign breast condition or an injury.
2. The most common cancer for women in Singapore is breast cancer.
True
False
TRUE
Breast cancer accounted for almost 30 per cent of all cancer diagnoses in women, according to the latest statistics from the Singapore Cancer Registry’s 2020 annual report released in December 2022. Some 12,303 women in Singapore were diagnosed with breast cancer from 2016 to 2020 – or about 2,460 yearly.
3. I don’t need to do a mammogram as I am going through menopause.
True
False
FALSE
The risk of breast cancer increases after menopause and as women age. Continue with regular mammogram screening even after you reach menopause. If you are in your 40s, go for a mammogram every year. For those 50 and above, go once every two years unless your doctor advises otherwise.
4. Breast cancer is a death sentence.
True
False
FALSE
The survival rate for breast cancer has improved in the last 10 years, from 79.73 per cent between 2011 and 2015 to 82.4 per cent between 2016 and 2020, especially with early detection and advances in breast cancer treatment. The earlier the breast cancer is detected and treated, the higher your chances of surviving it.
5. Having a total mastectomy means I will not look normal and must give up sports.
True
False
FALSE
Improved reconstruction techniques have made risk-reducing mastectomy more acceptable these days. After a single or double mastectomy, reconstruction of the breasts can be helpful for some women to move on. It can restore their body image and allow them to dress and carry out their daily activities, including sports, without worrying about their appearance.
“Although a cancer diagnosis is scary, cancer taught me how we choose to react, changes the course of this journey. Attitude is everything!”
Ms Amy Neary, 53, had a mastectomy, reconstructive surgery and chemotherapy after a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis.