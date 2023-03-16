Caring for both ageing parents and young children is challenging, but Irmawaty Yusoff believes a little forward planning will go a long way.

She has seen it happen to others around her age, such as a former neighbour who was looking after her elderly parents and four children while simultaneously holding a full-time job. Her ex-neighbour’s father had multiple chronic conditions that over time led to increasing care needs and repeat hospital stays.

“I would often see an ambulance pull up outside our block to take him to the hospital,” said Mrs Irma. “My former neighbour also opened up to me once about the heavy financial burden and emotional stress she was under from being her parents’ main caregiver.”

This struck a chord with Mrs Irma. Also a mother of four, she knew she would do the lion’s share of caregiving work if either of her parents were to develop health problems and require long-term care. Wanting to take good care of them without neglecting the needs of her children, she got her parents, both 72, to enrol into CareShield Life in 2021. The long-term care insurance policy provides adequate coverage should such a crisis occur, thus buffering her family from financial strain.