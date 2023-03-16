As Singapore’s rapidly-ageing population grapples with the cost of long-term care, CareShield Life could make all the difference to seniors and their loved ones.

WHY PLANNING FOR LONG-TERM CARE MATTERS

Government statistics reveal just how rapidly Singapore’s population has aged over the past decade. The proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increased from 11.1 per cent in 2012 to 18.4 per cent in 2022. By 2030, seniors will make up nearly one in four (23.8 per cent) of the population.

Against this backdrop, the age-related disease burden is expected to rise in the coming years. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), one in two healthy Singaporeans aged 65 could develop severe disability in their lifetime and require long-term care. Severe disability in this context is defined as being unable to perform three or more activities of daily living (i.e., washing, toileting, dressing, feeding, walking or moving around, and transferring from bed to chair and vice versa).

There are several ways a person could develop severe disability later in life. For example, ageing is the biggest risk factor for dementia, a chronic and progressive disease that causes deterioration in cognitive function. Individuals with worsening diabetes, a common chronic disease which MOH has declared a war on, are also at risk of severe disability. If poorly controlled, diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, limb amputation and other complications. Then there is the possibility of a sudden disabling event such as a stroke or spinal cord injury, which may happen when one least expects it.